Why Avengers: Endgame is so special to Brie Larson

Brie Larson makes her second appearance as Captain Marvel of the year in Avengers: Endgame. The final scene in Avengers: Infinity War showed Nick Fury page Carol Danvers as he was being dusted, and her own movie showed her join the Avengers to battle Thanos.

Even though Captain Marvel shattered records and captivated fans just a month and a half ago, Larson said that Avengers: Endgame holds a special place in her heart.

“This film will always be personally dear to me because it was my first time playing Captain Marvel,” Larson said. “We shot this first. So I had to stumble and try to figure out who this character was with no script for this and no script for Captain Marvel either, and perform for the first time in front of legends.”

Both of Larson’s Marvel movies began filming last year, during the 10th anniversary of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“It’s the most magical timing,” Larson said. “To come exactly at this 10 year anniversary, my first introduction to everybody was the 10 years photo which was a really remarkable and special day and super surreal and also not allowed to talk about it. So the whole thing has always felt like a dream.”

Details about the plot of Avengers: Endgame are still tightly guarded secrets, but Larson recalled filming with the other Avengers.

“The set feels like this balance of as big as it is, it still feels like a bunch of kids, just like what I was doing over summer break making movies in my garage,” she said. “There’s still the sense of wonder and play, encouragement and of course this film deals with some heavy subject matters.”

To decompress from some of the fate of the world issues, the cast of Avengers: Endgame plays games between takes.

“So we were bouncing in between things that feel very deep and serious, and then we were laughing and playing Boggle which I am very good at, just to be clear,” Larson said. “There’s no other word I can describe it as other than surreal and I’m super excited for this to come out just so that I can talk about it. I can talk about my experience which I haven’t been able to do for a very long time.”

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters Friday, April 26 or really Thursday evening the 25th.