Who plays Scar in the new Lion King?

While Scar wasn’t in the teaser trailer released by Walt Disney Studios this Thanksgiving, fans of the Disney classic are wondering who will voice the evil uncle, who ultimately plays a role in the demise of Mufasa. We can reveal that Chiwetel Ejiofor is the voice behind Scar, and here’s what you need to know about him.

Chiwetel Ejiofor is an English actor, who may best be known for his role as Solomon Northup in 12 Years A Slave, a role that won him several award nominations at the Academy Awards and The Golden Globe Awards.

The English actor was born to Nigerian parents, a pharmacist and a doctor. While medicine wasn’t his thing, he pursued a passion for theater and the arts at a young age, going to the National Youth Theater and later the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts.

His first journey into the world of Hollywood movies came in 1997 when he landed a role in Steven Spielberg’s movie, Amistad. He would later star in movies, such as Dirty Pretty Things, 3 Blinde Mice, Love Actually, Four Brothers, Kinky Boots, Inside Man, and American Gangster.

But Chiwetel Ejiofor isn’t just known for the movies. He also has a handful of television series under his belt, including Dancing on the Edge, The Shadow Line, and Trust from 2003.

Plus, he also works on the stage, having performances on his growing list of credits, such as Othello, Blue/Orange, and Romeo and Juliet.

Like Scar, Chiwetel also has scars on his forehead. He received these after a car accident when he was 11. It was in this car accident that he lost his father.

The Lion King will be released in theaters on July 19, 2019.