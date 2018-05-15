Who is playing Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody film? Rami Malek stars as Queen legend

The first trailer for the epic Queen biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody, has just been released, and Egyptian-American star Rami Malek looks set to become as colossal a sensation as his on-screen character, the late Freddie Mercury.

In the heart-pounding, music-infused trailer Malek embodies Mercury’s larger than life persona with a spot on swagger and charisma that movie goers will find hard to resist.

Who is this gifted actor who perfectly captures the cadence and bombastic sexpot-ness that defined Mercury?

Los Angeles native Malek is best known for his work in Mr. Robot (2015), Need for Speed (2014), and Short Term 12 (2013).

Malek won over critics and audiences alike with his turn as Elliot Alderson in the USA Network computer hacker drama, Mr. Robot, a role that won him a Critics’ Choice Award as well as a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

The handsome actor, who has an identical twin brother, kicked off his career in 2004 with a role on Gilmore Girls. His feature film debut came in 2006 playing Pharaoh Ahkmenrah in the Night at the Museum and he appeared in the sequels Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian, and Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb.

In addition to his twin, Malek has an older sister, Yasmine, who practices medicine. In 2003 Malek earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of Evansville in Evansville, Indiana.

Bohemian Rhapsody has been plagued with a couple of miscues, namely the firing of director Bryan Singer, and the loss of Sacha Baron Cohen as the original Freddie Mercury.

But if the jaw dropping trailer is any indication, the film is set to set records, in no small part owing to Malek’s powerful and sensual performance. Oh, and the heart-thumping, ear candy, award winning soundtrack doesn’t hurt either!

Bohemian Rhapsody will be released on November, 2, 2018.