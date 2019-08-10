Universal cancels release of The Hunt following backlash in the wake of El Paso and Dayton mass shootings

Universal Pictures has pulled the release of the controversial movie The Hunt originally scheduled to hit theaters across the U.S. on September 27.

Universal confirmed on Saturday that release of the satirical thriller has been canceled in the wake of the recent El Paso and Dayton mass shootings.

The decision follows a backlash over the plot of the movie which focuses on “liberal elite” kidnapping red state “deplorables” and killing them for sport.

I just read a report on the movie “The Hunt” that comes out soon. this is why I can’t pick a side. A movie about rounding up a group of “deplorables” and HUNTING them is ok? Put all the gun laws on the books but we’re entertained by a movie about killing Trump supporters. — Ryann (@shrewdmagnolia) August 7, 2019

Universal is releasing a movie next month called “The Hunt” that depicts Trump supporters being hunted down like animals. That is BEYOND sick. But can you imagine the outrage if this movie was about hunting liberals instead? They would probably commit another mass shooting. — Educating Liberals (@Education4Libs) August 7, 2019

Universal is releasing a horrific movie about hunting down people called The Hunt. They pulled the ads but they have not stopped its release. Absolutely irresponsible movie and fosters hate and killing of people who don’t believe the same as the hunters. Hollywood be shamed. — Linda valdivia (@Lindavaldivia3) August 7, 2019

The idea & trailer for The Hunt is disturbing. The fact it was done by the same people responsible for The Purge movies speaks of how much Hollywood believes & desires our nation to devolve into Civil War, chaos, & a place where only Leftist elites survive.#DanaRadio — Bavarian Sasquatch (@BavarianSquatch) August 7, 2019

Really @UniversalPics, you greenlit a movie like this in this era of political violence and mass murder. I will no longer pay to watch your movies if you release this movie.https://t.co/uyUUw0L3oS#TheHunt — Ray, Cancer-Survivor (@USSGOBLiN) August 7, 2019

#TheHunt is the most disgusting and terrifying thing I have ever heard. You yell about gun control and then release a movie about shooting people who are against your views. Open up your eyes people. God help us all. — Peyton (@PFlowerpetal) August 8, 2019

The furor over the movie’s plot was further heightened by the recent mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, in which more than 30 people were killed.

President Trump also recently joined the backlash against the movies, describing it as “racist” and warned that it could “inflame and cause chaos.”

The Hunt was originally titled Red State vs. Blue State, and based on the information that it depicts “liberal elite” killing conservative “deplorables.”

The move was widely panned as pandering to politically motivated “sick murder fantasies” of liberals.

However, a Universal executive defended the film, which stars Betty Gilpin and Hilary Swank, saying it was as a satirical thriller meant to show the “stupid, crazy world we live in.”

The Hunt follows a group of wealthy “liberal elite” who organize a hunting expedition in which the prey is a group of “deplorables” kidnapped from conservative states, such as Wyoming and Mississippi.

The “deplorables” are transported to a remote location where they are hunted by the thrill-seeking “liberal elite.” But the hunters soon find the tables turned against them when one of the “deplorables” gains the upper hand.

In a statement released early on Saturday, Universal Picture said they had “paused the marketing campaign for The Hunt” and canceled “plans to release the film” after “thoughtful consideration.”

“We stand by our filmmakers and will continue to distribute films in partnership with bold and visionary creators like those associated with this satirical social thriller,” the statement continued, “but we understand that now is not the right time to release this film.”

Based on the wording of the statement, it appears that Universal is only planning to release the film at a future date.