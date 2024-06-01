Three top pics for Netflix this weekend: Raising Voices, Dune, and The Breakfast Club

With a new month comes many new choices for Netflix viewers, and three of the choices stand out. June looks excellent on Netflix.

There is something for everyone and every situation, including Detective Pikachu and The Lego Movie for kids, The Divergent Movie for sci-fi fans, and the Conjuring trilogy for horror fans.

Another good option is the Godzilla Minus One movie, which, as Monsters and Critics reported, just dropped on Netflix.

All those are good options, but three top picks should not be missed: one for drama fans, a throwback for sci-fi fans, and one of the best coming-of-age films ever made.

The first is a Spanish offering named Raising Voices. It is an all-too-familiar tale of sexual assault that immediately grips viewers. Raising Voices, Episode 1, is streaming on Netflix today and should not be missed.

The caption on the trailer reads, “When a 17-year-old reports a sexual assault at her high school, an investigation upends her life and tests her relationships.”

Dune, yes, the 1984 Dune, is back on Netflix

Dune is back and is not to be missed. The David Lynch space opera featuring music by Toto is something every sci-fi fan should see at least once.

The other Dune movies, Dune and Dune: Part Two, are not reboots or sequels to this original offering.

While they are all based on the same book by Frank Herbert, they are separate entities altogether.

Dune’s plot is about two noble families battling over a desert planet named Arrakis, and actor Kyle MacLachlan is compelling in his role as he tries to save his planet from destruction.

It will make for a great afternoon filled with sci-fi, drama, and popcorn.

The Breakfast Club is back and not to be missed on Netflix

Everyone wants to go back to those teenage years of rebelling against authorities and discovering that while we are all different, we can still become friends.

The Breakfast Club is a movie everyone remembers watching in the late 80’s and loving it.

The John Hughes film features Emilio Estevez, Paul Gleason, Anthony Michael Hall, Judd Nelson, Molly Ringwald, and Ally Sheedy.

They are all made to stay behind in detention on a Saturday of all days at school and have to deal with the vice-principal, played by Paul Gleason.

This weekend is a great time to watch The Breakfast Club. Whoopi Goldberg of The View shared that Andrew McCarthy, one of the stars of The Breakfast Club and a member of the famous Brat Pack, has a documentary coming soon.

He is going to premiere the documentary BRATS on the streaming service Hulu on June 13 so viewers can catch up on their favorite actors from that era.

Happy watching.