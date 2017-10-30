Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers 3 and 4 together make one epic Hulk movie, Mark Ruffalo says

Mark Ruffalo is the first actor to play Dr. Bruce Banner in more than one movie, yet he has never had his own Hulk movie. After Eric Bana and Edward Norton’s films, Marvel cast Ruffalo in The Avengers.

Hulk appeared in both Avengers movies and as Banner in a tag after the end of Iron Man Three. He’s even in the new Thor movie. So why isn’t there a new Hulk movie yet? Ruffalo explained at the press conference for Thor: Ragnarok.

“About a year ago, before I even had this part, we were talking about doing this well over a year ago,” Ruffalo said. “[Producer] Kevin [Feige] asked me to come over and have a script meeting. Basically he sat me down and he said, ‘What would you like to do if you had a standalone Hulk movie?’”

Ruffalo did not have to think long about having his own movie.

“I said, ‘I’d like to do this, this and this, and this and this, and then this. And then this and this and this, and then it would end like this.’” Ruffalo said.

Feige was receptive, but instead of just doing one movie, you’re going to see Banner’s story cross over between Thor: Ragnarok and the next two Avengers movies in one big epic.

“He’s like, ‘I love that. Let’s do that over the next three movies starting with Thor 3, carry it on through Avengers 3 and Avengers 4,’” Ruffalo said. “So that’s my standalone Hulk movie.”

Maybe that’s not exactly what Hulk fans had in mind. It may have to wait until the epic Avengers two parter, but Ruffalo is still on board with a solo movie.

“I would love to do a Hulk movie and I think we all would love to do one,” Ruffalo said.

Until then, Ruffalo joked that maybe his Thor: Ragnarok director could make a Hulk movie out of his scenes from all three films.

“Taika [Waititi]’s going to take all three of those movies and cut it into one movie,” Ruffalo joked. “It’ll be on the DVD and me and Taika can own that.”

See Hulk’s new story begin in Thor: Ragnarok in theaters Friday, November 3.