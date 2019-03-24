The Walking Dead movie: Fans clamoring for hints, spoilers about Rick Grimes trilogy

24th March 2019 5:37 PM ET

The Walking Dead movie is starting to get more attention as Season 9 of the show draws to a close on AMC. There are only two episodes remaining on the schedule, leading to a gap in the storytelling until Season 10 debuts next fall.

The end of Season 9 has given way to hopes that the first The Walking Dead movie will indeed debut in 2019.

It was revealed, back in November, that there are going to be three movies for The Walking Dead, covering the time span from when Rick Grimes left the show to the timeline of six years later.

Some fans have taken to calling it a Rick Grimes trilogy, with actor Andrew Lincoln taking on the starring role.

Additional information about the films had stated that it would take about two months to make each one and that production on the first one would begin in 2019. Hence the assumption that a movie might also debut in 2019.

When is The Walking Dead movie release date?

There is still a lot of mystery surrounding the specific details of the Rick Grimes trilogy and when the first The Walking Dead movie will debut on AMC.

A block of time exists between The Walking Dead Season 9 finale and the Season 5 Fear the Walking Dead premiere this summer. It seems like the perfect time to officially announce The Walking Dead movie release date.

AMC viewers last saw the character of Rick Grimes after he had blown up the bridge in order to save the communities from a large herd of walkers.

Following the explosion, Anne (Pollyanna McIntosh) was seen flying with Rick in the mysterious helicopter that kept reappearing. Now, the first The Walking Dead movie could provide insight to that helicopter.

Robert Kirkman, who was the creator of The Walking Dead, likely has all the information that fans of the series and comic books want to hear.

He is working with Scott Gimple (writer-producer and chief content officer) on the project and has teased fans relentlessly about information coming out eventually.

Has the time arrived for a teaser trailer for the first The Walking Dead movie? Probably not. But one can hope.

