The Matrix 4: Keanu Reeves returns as Neo alongside Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity, Lana Wachowski helms latest installment

It’s official! Keanu Reeves is reprising his role as Neo in The Matrix 4. Warner Bros revealed on Tuesday that Reeves is returning as Neo in the latest installment of the hugely popular sci-fi series, alongside Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity.

But Warner Bros did not confirm that Laurence Fishburne will return to reprise his role as Morpheus. Variety reported that sources said Morpheus may be recast as a younger actor.

Warner Bros also confirmed that Lana Wachowski, who created and directed the original Matrix trilogy with sister Lilly, is returning as showrunner. Lana is one of the pair known as the Wachowski brothers, Larry (now Lana) and Andy (now Lilly), before their gender transition.

Lana Wachowski will write and direct The Matrix 4, and serve as producer with Grant Hill.

Other writers for the upcoming The Matrix 4 include Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell. Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Picture will produce and distribute the film.

Warner did not confirm whether the new film will be a direct sequel to the original Matrix, but confirmed that it will be “set in the world of The Matrix.” Warner Bros also did not reveal a release date for the upcoming movie, but producers are reportedly hoping to start production in 2020, according to Variety.

The Matrix saga follows the human race imprisoned by artificially intelligent machines in a virtual reality world known as The Matrix. The world is identical to the physical world.

The Matrix (1999) followed a group of human rebels fighting the machines to gain their freedom. Reeves played the role of Neo, the character prophesied to help free humans from the AI oppressors.

The blockbuster trilogy, consisting of The Matrix (1999), The Matrix Reloaded (2003), and The Matrix Revolutions (2003), has netted more than $1.6 billion in the global box office.

“We could not be more excited to be re-entering ‘The Matrix’ with Lana,” Warner Bros Picture Group chairman Toby Emmerich said in a statement, according to Variety. “Lana is a true visionary – a singular and original creative filmmaker.”

“Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now,” Lana said. “I’m very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends.”

Keanu Reeves branches out

Since his role as Neo in The Matrix trilogy, Keanu has appeared in a number of major acting roles, including the title role in The John Wick franchise (2014-). He played Hank in Neon Demon (2016) and starred as Frank alongside Winona Ryder as Lindsay in Destination Wedding (2018).

He also played a voice acting role as toy stuntman Duke Caboom in Toy Story 4 (2019).

Carrie-Anne Moss returns to The Matrix

After playing Trinity in The Matrix trilogy, Carrie-Anne Moss appeared alongside Aaron Eckhart and Ben Kingsley in Suspect Zero (2005). She also appeared alongside Shia LaBeouf in Disturbia (2007), and co-starred opposite Samuel L. Jackson and Michael Sheen in Unthinkable (2010). Moss also appeared on Jessica Jones for Netflix.