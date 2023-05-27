The Little Mermaid post credits: Should you stay after the movie?

After many live-action remakes of Disney classics, The Little Mermaid finally gets the big screen reimagining thanks to Mary Poppins Returns director Rob Marshall.

Disney and post-credits scenes have become synonymous with each other, and we can blame Nick Fury for this expectation.

Since the character made a surprise entrance at the end of Iron Man, many films under the Disney and Marvel brand have followed in the same footsteps.

Naturally, moviegoers are conditioned to expect a tease of something more after the credits of every blockbuster.

While Ariel is not technically a superhero, having a post-credits scene in a Disney live-action remake is not unusual.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Does The Little Mermaid have an end credits scene? Here is what moviegoers should know this weekend.

The Little Mermaid 2023 post-credits

While numerous films by Disney offer an encore after the credits, The Little Mermaid does not have a post-credits scene.

This could be due to the film’s surprisingly long runtime.

At a lengthy 2 hours and 15 minutes, plus trailers, the creative team might have predicted the readiness of parents to vacate the theater.

And quite simply, the film did not require one. The Little Mermaid 2023 ends beautifully, just like the original.

Adding more would have been pointless to the experience.

But that does not mean moviegoers should disregard the idea of a sequel. Director Rob Marshall has left the door open for a sequel in a recent interview.

Will there be a Little Mermaid 2 in live-action?

The Little Mermaid from 1989 did receive a sequel 11 years later. The sequel, titled The Little Mermaid: Return to the Sea, went straight to home video.

This was also around the time computer-animated movies like Toy Story were replacing the two-dimensional market.

Director Rob Marshall was asked if he would consider making or adapting a sequel to his movie.

Speaking to Total Film (via GamesRadar), Marshall speaks on the animated home releases saying, “I know there have been the prequels and sequels to the animated film – like, the straight-to-video kind of things, you know?” Marshall adds, “It’s a classic story that has a lot of characters and a lot of interesting stories.”

The Little Mermaid director then gives hope to the possibility explaining it depends on the turnout, adding, “But you have to see how a movie plays, and how it does… I think there’s always an opportunity to find stories within stories.”

So, there it is, readers. If audiences want more of the excellent Halle Bailey as Ariel, bring the family to the theaters. An “opportunity” for more might present itself if the movie proves to be a success.

The Little Mermaid is now playing in theaters everywhere.