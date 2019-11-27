The Irishman release date on Netflix: What time and date will the film be available for streaming?

The Irishman is a crime movie based on Charles Brandt’s 2004 book, I Heard You Pain House. Since The Irishman had its world premiere at the 57th New York Film Festival in September, and a limited theatrical release on November 1, potential viewers have been looking forward to the release date of the film on Netflix.

Here is everything we know about The Irishman, including the release date, cast, plot, and trailers.

The Irishman release date on Netflix

The Irishman will be available for streaming on Netflix at 3:01 a.m. ET/12:01 am PT, on Wednesday, November 27.

The film is currently showing in select movie theaters across the country. You can find the nearest movie theater showing the film, as well as the date and time, here. You can also look for showtimes and theaters here.

Trailer

Netflix released the first trailer for The Irishman on July 31.

Another trailer was released on September 26.

Cast

Robert De Niro portrays Frank Sheeran. Al Pacino plays James Riddle “Jimmy” Hoffa, while Joe Pesci plays Russell Bufalino.

Other cast members include Ray Romano as Bill Bufalino, Anna Paquin as Peggy Sheeran, Bobby Cannavale as Felix “Skinny Razor” DiTullio, and Stephanie Kurtzuba as Irene Sheeran.

Lucy Gallina plays Peggy.

What is the movie about?

The movie, set in the 1950s, follows the truck driver, Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran, who is hired as a hitman by the mobster Russell Bufalino and his Pennsylvania crime family. He quickly climbs the ranks and becomes the crime family’s top hitman.

He also later works for Jimmy Hoffa, the powerful and influential head of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which is involved with organized crime.

According to Netflix’s synopsis:

“[The Irishman is an]… epic saga of organized crime in post-war America told through the eyes of World War II veteran Frank Sheeran, a hustler and hitman who worked alongside some of the most notorious figures of the 20th century. Spanning decades, the film chronicles one of the greatest unsolved mysteries in American history, the disappearance of legendary union boss Jimmy Hoffa….”

Production details

The Irishman is written by Steven Zaillian. It is directed by Martin Scorsese, who also serves as producer, alongside Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, Emma Tillinger Koskoff, and Irwin Winkler.

The production companies are TriBeCa Productions, Sikelia Productions, and Winkler Films.

The Irishman is distributed by Netflix.