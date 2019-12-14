The First Temptation of Christ on Netflix: What you need to know

The First Temptation of Christ is a satirical comedy currently streaming on Netflix. The irreverent Portuguese-language film by the Brazilian comedy group Porta dos Fundos is available with English subtitles on Netflix.

The First Temptation of Christ has sparked outrage among Christians who consider it blasphemous because it implies that Jesus was gay. It also portrays Mary as a weed smoker and God as a fornicator.

More than a million people have signed a petition demanding that Netflix pull the movie because they believe it is blasphemous and disrespectful of their Christian faith.

Netflix has not yet commented on the backlash on social media. However, the group, Porta dos Fundos (“Backdoor”), which created the film has reacted with a statement:

“Porta dos Fundos values artistic freedom and humor through satire on the most diverse cultural themes of our society and believes that freedom of expression is an essential construction for a democratic country.”

Reactions on Twitter

According to NY Daily News, some Brazilian religious leaders and politicians have condemned the film.

Brazilian pastor and congressman Marco Feliciano said people had asked him to “take action against the irresponsible members of Porta dos Fundo. It’s time we took a collective action — churches and all good people — to put an end to this.”

Eduardo Bolsonaro, the son of the Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, also took to social media to condemn the group.

People have also been reacting on Twitter.

Who are the makers of The First Temptation of Christ?

The group behind The First Temptation of Christ is a Brazilian sketch-comedy group called Porta dos Fundos. The group is popular in Brazil for creating Portuguese-language videos that satirize religion.

You can find them here on YouTube where they have more than 16.2 million subscribers. You can also find them here on Twitter.

In a previous comedy-sketch, titled The Last Hangover, they satirized the Last Supper as a drunken orgy.

What is The First Temptation of Jesus about? [Spoilers]

The First Temptation of Jesus is a 46-minute satirical comedy film that starts with three bumbling wise men who try to find Jesus by following the North Star. They bring gifts. When one of them reveals he is bearing a gift of ham and cheese roll, his companion calls him dumb for trying to offer pork to a Jewish family.

After repeatedly losing their way, they finally find the home of Mary and Joseph. Mary and Joseph are planning a surprise birthday party for Jesus who has been away in the desert for 40 days.

They plan to throw a surprise party to celebrate Jesus’s 30th birthday. God, who had been posing as Jesus’s uncle Vittoria, shows up at the party with a plan to break the news to Jesus about his divine origins.

Joseph is portrayed in the movie as a wimpy and incompetent man struggling with the fact that God cuckolded him and impregnated his wife.

Jesus finally returns from the desert after 40 days with his male friend, Orlando.

The movie suggests that Jesus has a gay relationship with Orlando. But Jesus tries to deny it by saying that he and Orlando are just friends. Orlando later sings a song to the tune of Jingle Bell on an electronic keyboard God gave to Jesus.

He ends the song saying that he saw the “size” of Jesus’ “huge power” in the “heat of the desert,” implying that they were engaging in gay sex in the desert.

Joseph, Mary, and God then reveal to Jesus that he is the Son of God. Jesus protests, saying that his dream is to become a juggler. But they try to convince him that he has a greater calling and destiny than professional juggling. However, Jesus doesn’t want to be the Son of God. He’d rather be a juggler.

In the end, Orlando reveals himself as Lucifer, who tempted Jesus in the desert and was plotting to make him lose his calling as the Son of God.

The First Temptation of Christ is currently streaming on Netflix.