The 15 best movies by Blumhouse Productions, Ranked

Much like A24, Blumhouse does a stellar job at making exceptional films at the lowest cost possible.

For example, even their latest film, The Invisible Man, brought huge scares at a budget of $7 million.

On top of this, the studio has produced some of the best horror films of the last two decades.

But what might surprise most readers is Blumhouse has done films outside of that genre that has become Best Picture nominations.

What are the best movies by Blumhouse, and how do they rank?

Here are the 15 best films from the famous studio ranked according to their quality.

15. Unfriended

Before the exceptional screencast film Searching starring John Cho, Blumhouse offered a supernatural experiment using the same style with Unfriended.

The film was about several teens being sought out by a mysterious vengeful presence online as they all use Skype to communicate. While doing so, each of them gets attacked one-by-one by an unknown entity as they broadcast from home.

The film is a lot of fun and does not waste its gimmicky use of storytelling. Not to mention, it utilizes the screencast format in fresh ways to scare viewers.

14. Sinister

Scott Derrickson is one of the best voices in horror. Between Exorcism of Emily Rose and Sinister, it’s easy to see why Marvel tapped him for Doctor Strange.

Sinister was also a breath of fresh air in 2012, giving us a horror villain we were not accustomed to.

The presence of Ethan Hawke and the screenwriting of C. Robert Cargill strengthens the movie even more. Furthermore, Sinister has one of the best jump-scares in recent memory. That said, some questionable character choices in the film keeps it from ranking at the top of the list.

13. Paranormal Activity

If we were ranking this list based on “best horror,” this film would rank rather high. That said, Paranormal Activity remains a fantastic exercise in lower budget scares.

Capitalizing on what worked in the Blair Witch Project, the film Paranormal Activity demands the viewer constantly watch the screen for moving objects and sounds. The film also plays on our fears of the unseen enemy.

To this day, some scenes bring back goosebumps when thinking about them. For that alone, Paranormal Activity deserves to be on this list.

12. Happy Death Day

Who would have thought Groundhog Day would become its own genre? Here we are a few decades later, and the time loop plot is part of the horror genre.

And with Happy Death Day, it’s used effectively.

The film includes a fantastic comedic performance by Jessica Rothe as a college student who keeps being killed by a mysterious person wearing a creepy baby mask.

And her frustrations as she keeps dying in ridiculous ways makes the film entertaining as well as hilarious.

11. Oculus

Before Doctor Sleep and The Haunting of Hill House, director Mike Flanagan showcased his incredible talent in the horror film Oculus.

The film played with the viewer’s minds, much like Nightmare on Elm Street, where the characters constantly battled with what is reality and what is an illusion.

Like his later efforts, Flanagan brilliantly demonstrated that horror could convey itself in emotionally cathartic ways. And with Oculus, it was just the first of many films to prove what a masterclass of a director he already was.

10. The Visit

For a few years, M. Night Shyamalan had a drop-off in his career and struggled to find the inspiration he once possessed.

Thankfully, Blumhouse gave the director a new lease on life and allowed him the artistic freedom he craved.

And this all started with the documentary-style horror film The Visit.

The film involves two kids visiting grandparents they have never met in Pennsylvania when they realize something is off with their minds and behavior.

And in M. Night Shyamalan fashion, there’s a twist.

9. Creep 2

It was a hard decision to decide whether to place Creep or Creep 2 on this list. Ultimately, the subversiveness of the sequel wins by a narrow margin.

Also, the film somehow improves on its strangeness and character moments in every possible way.

Those unfamiliar with Mark Duplass will be blown away by his unsettling and somehow comedic performance as a serial killer looking for newfound inspiration in his life.

And viewers can’t help but feel sorry for the poor soul he uses to video his attempt at finding his muse.

8. Hush

Just like Oculus, the film Hush is another solid entry for director Mike Flanagan with Blumhouse.

It’s also a strong example of independent filmmakers trying to understand how to make a movie using a single set location.

The film also has a clever premise, with a disabled character who is deaf trying to survive a killer trying to enter her home.

From start-to-finish, Hush is entertaining and delivers on all the suspenseful thrills one would want from a home invasion movie.

7. The Gift

Written and directed by Joel Edgerton, the film The Gift is not so much a horror film but more of a mystery/thriller of the vengeful kind.

The film stars Edgerton as Gordo, an old friend of Simon (played by Jason Bateman), who has a dark secret he has been holding onto for years. And that secret upsets the foundations of Simon’s world.

It’s a compelling thriller from Blumhouse that can be spoken in the same breath as other flicks like Oldboy.

6. Split

Following The Visit, director M. Night Shyamalan continued his resurgence with the James McAvoy vehicle Split.

The movie can be described as a lot of different things. It’s one part reboot of [spoiler] (withholding in case a reader has been living under a rock), it’s one part horror, and it’s an entirely brilliant one-man show by the amazing actor that is McAvoy.

Of all the films from Blumhouse, it remains one of the best due to McAvoy’s outstanding performance alone.

5. Upgrade

Director Leigh Whannell came out the gate swinging wildly with Upgrade. And the film as an entry for action and body horror experience delivers hard.

The film tells the story of Grey (Logan Marshall-Green), who becomes paralyzed and is given a new lease on life by a technology called STEM.

The film is stylistic in violence and action, as well as tech-driven horror. Not to mention it’s bold with how it delivers its mind-numbing finale. Upgrade will stick in one’s mind long after viewing.

4. BlacKkKlansman

Spike Lee also has made a career resurgence the past few years, all starting with Chi-raq.

But nothing has been as great as BlacKkKlansman — a true story about an African-American detective who attempted to infiltrate the KKK and successfully convinced David Duke he was a racist caucasian.

This entry might surprise readers, considering Blumhouse is known for horror. But it very much is a Blumhouse Production, and one of the best films they ever produced.

Filled with timely discussions and surprisingly funny moments, the Blumhouse movie BlacKkKlansman is a must-see.

3. The Invisible Man

Much like Captain Marvel, the Blumhouse film The Invisible Man was a masterful commentary on abusive relationships.

Leigh Whannell has made one of the best horror films in a while, capitalizing on effective scare strategies that worked with Paranormal Activity as well as A Quiet Place.

And at the same time, bringing his own sense of style that was gloriously on display with Upgrade.

The Invisible Man earned its place in the top 3, and undoubtedly Whannell’s next film The Wolf Man will probably do the same.

2. Whiplash

Simply put, Whiplash is a masterpiece of a film.

The amazing thing about this movie is, for a film about music, it’s insanely intense. In fact, Whiplash is probably more intense than half of the horror films produced by Blumhouse.

The film also has a performance from J.K. Simmons that is enthrallingly brutal. This role was easily a gamechanger for his career.

Whiplash was also the breakout feature that gave Damien Chizelle his career that led to masterworks like La La Land and First Man.

1. Get Out

Balancing horror and social commentary, Get Out truly stands above the rest.

The breakout horror film from Jordan Peele brought back horror with brains. This film proved that gore and shock do not need to be the test of a real horror movie.

With Get Out, Peele created a movie people continue to dissect across media landscapes and in classrooms.

It’s also one of the rare films in this genre to be recognized by the Academy with Peele winning Best Original Screenplay and securing a Best Picture nod.