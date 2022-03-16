SXSW 2022 Jury Winners and Special Awards announced: I Love My Dad, Master of Light, Nika, and more win

Still images from I Love My Dad and Master of Light. Pic credit: Hantz Motion Pictures/Jurgen Lisse

SXSW 2022 might still be in full swing for four more days but the awards for the film portion of the festival have been announced.

The line-up this year was about as diverse as one would hope for. The programming had everything from inventive Asian-led masterpieces such as Everything Everywhere All At Once to worthwhile documentaries about redemption through artistry with Master of Light. And while there were some disappointments, overall, the festival was electrifying this year.

The selection at SXSW 2022 was so vast that many of these winners we missed out on. This includes the big winner in the category of Narrative Feature Competition.

Who all won at SXSW 2022? Here are the Jury and Special Awards winners for this year.

SXSW 2022 Jury and Special Awards winners

The biggest surprise of the festival is the Grand Jury Winner in Narrative Feature Competition going to I Love My Dad. That film stars Patton Oswalt as a father trying to reconnect with his son. In doing so, he pretends to be a hot waitress online but it backfires as his son falls for the persona. People have been calling it The Social Network meets Mrs. Doubtfire.

Documentary Feature went to Master of Light, which focuses on an ex-con finding redemption through art. That documentary has a multi-layered telling of family dynamics, race in America, artistry, and so much more.

Other recognitions were given to Everything Everywhere All At Once for editing (well deserved) and Cinematography Award for A Vanishing Fog, which regretfully we have not seen.

Here is the full list of winners announced by SXSW 2022:

Sign up for our Movie newsletter!

Patton Oswalt as Chuck in I Love My Dad. Pic credit: Hantz Motion Pictures

NARRATIVE FEATURE COMPETITION Presented by Panavision

Winner: I Love My Dad

Director/Screenwriter: James Morosini, Producers: Bill Stertz, Patton Oswalt, Sean O’Grady, Dane Eckerle, Phil Keefe, Daniel Brandt, Sam Slater

Special Jury Recognition for Extraordinary Cinematic Vision

Cast and Crew, It Is in Us All

Special Jury Recognition for Breakthrough Performance

Elizaveta Yankovskaya, Nika

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE COMPETITION Presented by IMAX

Winner: Master of Light

Director: Rosa Ruth Boesten, Producers: Roger Ross Williams, Anousha Nzume, Ilja Roomans

Special Jury Recognition for Exceptional Intimacy in Storytelling

Bad Axe

Director: David Siev; Producers: Jude Harris, Diane Quon, Katarina Vasquez, David Siev

Special Jury Recognition for Acting in a Documentary

Steve Glew, Pez Outlaw

Image from the short film All The Crows In The World. Pic credit: Tang Yi

SHORT FILM GRAND JURY AWARDS Presented by IMDbPro

Narrative Short Competition Winner

All the Crows in the World

Director/Screenwriter: Tang Yi, Producer: Haozheng Li

Special Jury Recognition for Directing and Community Filmmaking

Glitter Ain’t Gold

Director/Screenwriter: Christian Nolan Jones; Producers: Maia Miller, T. Popps, O. Valerie Nicolas

Special Jury Recognition for Outstanding Performances

Aphrodite Armstrong, ​​Kyle Riggs, West by God

Documentary Shorts Winner

Long Line of Ladies

Directors: Rayka Zehtabchi, Shaandiin Tome; Producers: Garrett Schiff, Pimm Tripp-Allen, Rayka Zehtabchi, Sam Davis, Dana Kurth

Special Jury Recognition for Visual Reflection

not even for a moment do things stand still

Director: Jamie Meltzer; Producers: Annie Marr, Jamie Meltzer, Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg

Midnight Shorts Winner

Moshari

Director/Screenwriter: Nuhash Humayun, Producers: Bushra Afreen, Nuhash Humayun

Special Jury Recognition for Powerful “Short Trip”

Omi

Director: Kelly Fyffe-Marshall, Screenwriters: Tamar Bird, Kelly Fyffe-Marshall; Producer: Tamar Bird

Image from animated short Bestia. Pic credit: Hugo Covarrubias

Animated Shorts Winner

Bestia

Director: Hugo Covarrubias, Screenwriters: Martín Erazo, Hugo Covarrubias; Producers: Tevo Díaz, Hugo Covarrubias

Special Jury Recognition for Unexpected Emotion

Les Larmes de la Seine

Directors/Screenwriters: Yanis Belaid, Eliott Benard; Producer: Carlos De Carvalho

Special Jury Recognition for Visceral Storytelling

Something in the Garden

Director/Screenwriter/Producer: Marcos Sánchez

Music Videos Winner

Desirée Dawson – ‘Meet Me at the Light’

Director/Screenwriter: Alexander Farah

Special Jury Recognition for Going the Extra Mile

Myd – ‘Let You Speak’

Director/Screenwriter: Dan Carr

Texas Shorts Winner

Folk Frontera

Directors: Alejandra Vasquez, Sam Osborn

Special Jury Recognition for Vision

Birds

Director/Screenwriter: Katherine Propper; Producer: Sophia Loffreda

Texas High School Shorts Winner

Honeybee

Director/Screenwriter/Producer: Emilio Vazquez Reyes

Special Jury Recognition for Artistic Expression

It’s Getting Bad Again

Director/Screenwriter: Sarah Reyes, Producers: Sarah Reyes, Kenneth Rogers

Episodic Pilot Competition Winner

Something Undone

Director: Nicole Dorsey, Screenwriters: Michael Musi, Madison Walsh, Producers: Max Topplin, Jordan Hayes

Special Jury Recognition for Unique Vision in Writing and Directing

Pamela Ribon and Sara Gunnarsdóttir, My Year of Dicks

Image from More Than I Can Remember. Pic credit: Maya Edelman

SXSW Film Design Awards Presented by Adobe

Poster Design Competition Winner

More Than I Remember

Designer: Yen Tan, Maya Edelman

Special Jury Recognition

The Sentence of Michael Thompson

Designer: Juan Miguel Marin

Title Design Competiton Winner

Foundation Title Sequence

Designer: Ronnie Koff; Company: Imaginary Forces

Special Jury Recognition

The White Lotus Title Sequence

Designers: Katrina Crawford, Mark Bashore; Company: Plains of Yonder

XR Experience Competition Winner

On the Morning You Wake (To the End of the World)

Directors: Dr. Jamaica Heolomeleikalani Osorio, Mike Brett, Steve Jamison, Pierre Zandrowicz, Arnaud Colinart, Screenwriters: Mike Brett, Steve Jamison, Jamaica Heolimeleikalani Osorio; Producers: Arnaud Colinart, Mike Brett, Steve Jamison, Jo-Jo Ellison

Special Jury Recognition for Immersive Storytelling

(Hi)story of a Painting: The Light in the Shadow

Directors: Quentin Darras, Gaëlle Mourre, Screenwriter: Gaëlle Mourre, Producers: Charlotte Mikkelborg, Gaëlle Mourre

Everything Everywhere All At Once | Official Trailer HD | A24

Watch this video on YouTube

SXSW Special Awards

Fandor New Voices Award

Presented to: What We Leave Behind

Director: Iliana Sosa, Producers: Emma D. Miller, Iliana Sosa, Isidore Bethel (co-producer)

Adam Yauch Hörnblowér Award

Chee$e

Director/Screenwriter: Damian Marcano, Producer: Alexa Marcano

Adobe Editing Award

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Editor: Paul Rogers

Louis Black “Lone Star” Award

What We Leave Behind

Director: Iliana Sosa, Producers: Emma D. Miller, Iliana Sosa, Isidore Bethel (co-producer)

ZEISS Cinematography Award

A Vanishing Fog

Cinematographer: Gio Park

Mailchimp Support the Shorts Award

The Voice Actress

Director/Screenwriter: Anna J. Takayama, Producer: Joe Skinner

From all of us at Monsters & Critics, we wish many congratulations to all the winners. It has been an amazing year being able to return in person safely.

Stay tuned for more coverage of SXSW 2022 at Monsters & Critics.