SXSW 2022 Jury Winners and Special Awards announced: I Love My Dad, Master of Light, Nika, and more win

SXSW 2022 might still be in full swing for four more days but the awards for the film portion of the festival have been announced.
The line-up this year was about as diverse as one would hope for. The programming had everything from inventive Asian-led masterpieces such as Everything Everywhere All At Once to worthwhile documentaries about redemption through artistry with Master of Light. And while there were some disappointments, overall, the festival was electrifying this year.
The selection at SXSW 2022 was so vast that many of these winners we missed out on. This includes the big winner in the category of Narrative Feature Competition.
Who all won at SXSW 2022? Here are the Jury and Special Awards winners for this year.
The biggest surprise of the festival is the Grand Jury Winner in Narrative Feature Competition going to I Love My Dad. That film stars Patton Oswalt as a father trying to reconnect with his son. In doing so, he pretends to be a hot waitress online but it backfires as his son falls for the persona. People have been calling it The Social Network meets Mrs. Doubtfire.
Documentary Feature went to Master of Light, which focuses on an ex-con finding redemption through art. That documentary has a multi-layered telling of family dynamics, race in America, artistry, and so much more.
Other recognitions were given to Everything Everywhere All At Once for editing (well deserved) and Cinematography Award for A Vanishing Fog, which regretfully we have not seen.
Here is the full list of winners announced by SXSW 2022:
NARRATIVE FEATURE COMPETITION Presented by Panavision
Winner: I Love My Dad
Director/Screenwriter: James Morosini, Producers: Bill Stertz, Patton Oswalt, Sean O’Grady, Dane Eckerle, Phil Keefe, Daniel Brandt, Sam Slater
Special Jury Recognition for Extraordinary Cinematic Vision
Cast and Crew, It Is in Us All
Special Jury Recognition for Breakthrough Performance
Elizaveta Yankovskaya, Nika
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE COMPETITION Presented by IMAX
Winner: Master of Light
Director: Rosa Ruth Boesten, Producers: Roger Ross Williams, Anousha Nzume, Ilja Roomans
Special Jury Recognition for Exceptional Intimacy in Storytelling
Bad Axe
Director: David Siev; Producers: Jude Harris, Diane Quon, Katarina Vasquez, David Siev
Special Jury Recognition for Acting in a Documentary
Steve Glew, Pez Outlaw
SHORT FILM GRAND JURY AWARDS Presented by IMDbPro
Narrative Short Competition Winner
All the Crows in the World
Director/Screenwriter: Tang Yi, Producer: Haozheng Li
Special Jury Recognition for Directing and Community Filmmaking
Glitter Ain’t Gold
Director/Screenwriter: Christian Nolan Jones; Producers: Maia Miller, T. Popps, O. Valerie Nicolas
Special Jury Recognition for Outstanding Performances
Aphrodite Armstrong, Kyle Riggs, West by God
Documentary Shorts Winner
Long Line of Ladies
Directors: Rayka Zehtabchi, Shaandiin Tome; Producers: Garrett Schiff, Pimm Tripp-Allen, Rayka Zehtabchi, Sam Davis, Dana Kurth
Special Jury Recognition for Visual Reflection
not even for a moment do things stand still
Director: Jamie Meltzer; Producers: Annie Marr, Jamie Meltzer, Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg
Midnight Shorts Winner
Moshari
Director/Screenwriter: Nuhash Humayun, Producers: Bushra Afreen, Nuhash Humayun
Special Jury Recognition for Powerful “Short Trip”
Omi
Director: Kelly Fyffe-Marshall, Screenwriters: Tamar Bird, Kelly Fyffe-Marshall; Producer: Tamar Bird
Animated Shorts Winner
Bestia
Director: Hugo Covarrubias, Screenwriters: Martín Erazo, Hugo Covarrubias; Producers: Tevo Díaz, Hugo Covarrubias
Special Jury Recognition for Unexpected Emotion
Les Larmes de la Seine
Directors/Screenwriters: Yanis Belaid, Eliott Benard; Producer: Carlos De Carvalho
Special Jury Recognition for Visceral Storytelling
Something in the Garden
Director/Screenwriter/Producer: Marcos Sánchez
Music Videos Winner
Desirée Dawson – ‘Meet Me at the Light’
Director/Screenwriter: Alexander Farah
Special Jury Recognition for Going the Extra Mile
Myd – ‘Let You Speak’
Director/Screenwriter: Dan Carr
Texas Shorts Winner
Folk Frontera
Directors: Alejandra Vasquez, Sam Osborn
Special Jury Recognition for Vision
Birds
Director/Screenwriter: Katherine Propper; Producer: Sophia Loffreda
Texas High School Shorts Winner
Honeybee
Director/Screenwriter/Producer: Emilio Vazquez Reyes
Special Jury Recognition for Artistic Expression
It’s Getting Bad Again
Director/Screenwriter: Sarah Reyes, Producers: Sarah Reyes, Kenneth Rogers
Episodic Pilot Competition Winner
Something Undone
Director: Nicole Dorsey, Screenwriters: Michael Musi, Madison Walsh, Producers: Max Topplin, Jordan Hayes
Special Jury Recognition for Unique Vision in Writing and Directing
Pamela Ribon and Sara Gunnarsdóttir, My Year of Dicks
SXSW Film Design Awards Presented by Adobe
Poster Design Competition Winner
More Than I Remember
Designer: Yen Tan, Maya Edelman
Special Jury Recognition
The Sentence of Michael Thompson
Designer: Juan Miguel Marin
Title Design Competiton Winner
Foundation Title Sequence
Designer: Ronnie Koff; Company: Imaginary Forces
Special Jury Recognition
The White Lotus Title Sequence
Designers: Katrina Crawford, Mark Bashore; Company: Plains of Yonder
XR Experience Competition Winner
On the Morning You Wake (To the End of the World)
Directors: Dr. Jamaica Heolomeleikalani Osorio, Mike Brett, Steve Jamison, Pierre Zandrowicz, Arnaud Colinart, Screenwriters: Mike Brett, Steve Jamison, Jamaica Heolimeleikalani Osorio; Producers: Arnaud Colinart, Mike Brett, Steve Jamison, Jo-Jo Ellison
Special Jury Recognition for Immersive Storytelling
(Hi)story of a Painting: The Light in the Shadow
Directors: Quentin Darras, Gaëlle Mourre, Screenwriter: Gaëlle Mourre, Producers: Charlotte Mikkelborg, Gaëlle Mourre
SXSW Special Awards
Fandor New Voices Award
Presented to: What We Leave Behind
Director: Iliana Sosa, Producers: Emma D. Miller, Iliana Sosa, Isidore Bethel (co-producer)
Adam Yauch Hörnblowér Award
Chee$e
Director/Screenwriter: Damian Marcano, Producer: Alexa Marcano
Adobe Editing Award
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Editor: Paul Rogers
Louis Black “Lone Star” Award
What We Leave Behind
Director: Iliana Sosa, Producers: Emma D. Miller, Iliana Sosa, Isidore Bethel (co-producer)
ZEISS Cinematography Award
A Vanishing Fog
Cinematographer: Gio Park
Mailchimp Support the Shorts Award
The Voice Actress
Director/Screenwriter: Anna J. Takayama, Producer: Joe Skinner
From all of us at Monsters & Critics, we wish many congratulations to all the winners. It has been an amazing year being able to return in person safely.
Stay tuned for more coverage of SXSW 2022 at Monsters & Critics.