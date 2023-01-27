Sundance Film Festival 2023 Jury and Audience Awards announced: The Persian Version, Radical, and more winners

Sundance Film Festival 2023 has been an absolute gem of an event this year.

We at Monsters and Critics have viewed over 20 films, and somehow some of these winners we missed during the early part of the festival.

We still have more to come–and the festival has not yet concluded–but some of the films we have watched this week were honored today. Movies such as Magazine Dreams and Slow were honored for different categories.

The major Grand Jury Prize went to A Thousand and One. The movie that impressed Sundance’s audience was The Persian Version. That film won the Audience Award in the drama category and was honored with a screenwriting award.

The Festival Favorite Award went to Radical, a movie that has the educational spirit of Dead Poets Society.

Sign up for our newsletter!

But the list is huge, and there are so many winners for the year. Read the full list of Sundance 2023 winners below.

Grand Jury Prizes

A still from The Persian Version. Pic credit: Sundance Institute

U.S. Grand Jury Prize: Dramatic

A Thousand and One

U.S. Grand Jury Prize: Documentary

Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project

World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Dramatic

Scrapper

World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Documentary

The Eternal Memory

Festival Favorite Award

Radical took home the prize for this category. The film itself was a foreign language film about an educator (Eugenio Derbez) in Mexico with an unorthodox approach to providing his students with education. It is quite clear why it took home the prize as it is both a crowd-pleaser and a statement that potential can be nurtured in the harshest of environments.

The film is also based on a true story.

Audience Awards

Audience Award: U.S. Documentary

Beyond Utopia

Audience Award: World Cinema Dramatic

Shayda

Audience Award: U.S. Dramatic

The Persian Version

Audience Award: World Cinema Documentary

20 Days in Mariupol

Audience Award: NEXT

KOKOMO CITY

Jury Awards for categories of Editing, Screenwriting, and Directing

A still image from A Still Small Voice. Pic credit: Courtesy of Sundance

Directing Award: U.S. Documentary

A Still Small Voice

Director: Luke Lorentzen

Directing Award: U.S. Dramatic

The Accidental Getaway Driver

Director: Sing J. Lee

Directing Award: World Cinema Documentary

Smoke Sauna Sisterhood

Director: Anna Hints

Directing Award: World Cinema Dramatic

Slow (check out our review)

Director: Marija Kavtaradze

Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award: U.S. Dramatic

The Persian Version

Director and screenwriter: Maryam Keshavarz

Jonathan Oppenheim Editing Award: U.S. Documentary

Going Varsity in Mariachi

Editor: Daniela I. Quiroz

Special Jury Awards

Still image from Theater Camp. Pic credit: Sundance Institute

U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award: Ensemble

Theater Camp

U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award: Creative Vision

Magazine Dreams (Read our review)

U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award: Acting

Lio Mehiel

Movie: Mutt

U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award: Clarity of Vision

The Stroll

U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award: Freedom of Expression

Bad Press

World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award: Creative Vision

Fantastic Machine

World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award: Verite Filmmaking

Against the Tide

World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award: Creative Vision

Animalia

World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award: Cinematography

Mami Wata

Cinematographer: Lílis Soares

World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award: Best Performance

Rosa Marchant

Movie: When It Melts

Next Innovator Award Presented by Adobe

This award was presented to KOKOMO City. The movie’s synopsis is described as “Four Black transgender sex workers explore the dichotomy between the Black community and themselves while confronting issues long avoided.”

Short Film Award Winners– Presented by Shutterstock

Short Film Grand Jury Prize presented by Shutterstock

When You Left Me On That Boulevard

Short Film Jury Award: U.S. Fiction presented by Shutterstock

Rest Stop

Short Film Jury Award: International Fiction presented by Shutterstock

The Kidnapping of the Bride

Short Film Jury Award: Animation presented by Shutterstock

The Flying Sailor

Short Film Jury Award: Non-Fiction presented by Shutterstock

Will You Look At Me

A Short Film Special Jury Award, International: Directing presented by Shutterstock

Valeria Hofmann

Movie: AliEN0089

A Short Film Special Jury Award, U.S: Directing presented by Shutterstock

Jarreau Carrillo

Movie: The Vacation

Previously Given Awards

Still image from The Pod Generation. Pic credit: Courtesy of Sundance Institute

2023 Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize

This category is for a standout film about science or technology. The Pod Generation took home the win. A very clever movie about babies being grown in egg-shaped pods, starring Emilia Clarke and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Amazon Studios Fiction Award

The Starling Girl

Amazon Studios Non-Fiction Award

It’s Only Life After All

Adobe Mentorship Award for Non-Fiction

Mary Manhardt

Adobe Mentorship Award for Fiction

Troy Takaki

NHK Award

Olive Nwosu

Project title: Lady

Stars Collective Imagination Awards

Two awards were given to Tamara Shogaolu for 40 Acres; Navid Khonsari, Vassiliki Khonsari, and Andres Perez-Duarte for the project Block Party; and finally, Vanessa Keith was awarded for the project Year 2180.

Stay tuned for more Sundance Film Festival 2023 coverage at Monsters and Critics.