Stuber: Is there a post credits scene after the movie ends & will there be a sequel?

The new action comedy film Stuber is officially in theaters on Friday and attempts to pack the laughs in for viewers. So far, it’s had mixed reception despite starring two promising actors in the main roles. Its arrival also has viewers wondering if there’s a post-credits scene after the movie ends that they should stay for. Could there be a Stuber sequel coming?

What is Stuber about & will it get a sequel?

Stuber brings former WWE wrestler and current Marvel star Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Infinity War) into a comedic role. This time he’s not necessarily a wisecracking green alien superhero. Instead, he’s settled into a role as a cop who just had LASIK surgery.

He finds an Uber driver, hence the take on the company’s name for the title, to transport him as he embarks on a hunt for a criminal. Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley) plays the “mild-mannered Uber driver.”

The teaming of the two actors provides some humorous situations, and probably more than often, scenes that fall flat. However, there are some who believe these two guys could team up for a future film. It may not be a Stuber sequel, though.

Critics are hitting the new film hard, based on a 43 percent overall aggregate score at Rotten Tomatoes. It’s received a 5.8 out of 10 on IMDB, and then a 43 percent on Metacritic. It’s worth noting that the RT critics’ reviews come from just over 100 reviewers seeing the film, which is less than bigger blockbusters.

Audience reviewers at Rotten Tomatoes have generally been kind to the film, so far. Based on 115 reviews, it’s now at 83 percent, ahead of the weekend movie sessions. More reviews should pour in, although it’s up against another new film Crawl which is getting better reactions.

Box office success can usually determine if a movie gets one sequel, and another, and so on. That’s been the case with the Fast & Furious franchise, as well as plenty of horror films. Stuber’s box office take will tell the bigger story.

A Box Office Mojo report suggests Stuber made $750,000 in Thursday preview showings. Crawl made $1 million so far. The critical consensus seems to suggest it’s not worth making a Stuber sequel, so far.

Does Stuber have a post-credits scene?

The answer is a definitive no. Some comedic films might include gag reels or some sort of funny finishing scene to tease a sequel. That’s not the case for the Stuber movie.

That may be best because so far critical reception has not exactly been in favor of the new film. Even so, both actors should have a fine career ahead of them and can be forgiven for a misstep here.

So, only stay for the Stuber credits when the movie ends to see who all was involved in the production. Otherwise, there’s really no reason to stick around.

Stuber is rated R based on some extreme violence, brief graphic nudity, and cursing throughout the film. It has a run time of 105 minutes.