Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker script leaked on eBay

The plot secrets of the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker nearly made their way out to the masses. Luckily, that wasn’t the case, as director J.J. Abrams recently talked about how The Rise of Skywalker script leaked on eBay due to one of his actors.

Star Wars script goes to eBay

As J.J. Abrams was discussing the upcoming movie on Good Morning America this week, he talked about safeguarding the movie’s secrets. That included making sure a leaked copy of The Rise of Skywalker script didn’t get out to more people via eBay.

Abrams mentioned to GMA that one of the actors involved in the film had their copy of the script taken from their home. It was apparently recovered by someone cleaning the house from under the unnamed actor’s bed. The actor had “accidentally” left it there.

“It was given to someone else, who then went to sell it on eBay,” Abrams explained to surprised GMA audience members.

.@starwars launched 42 years ago. And 24 days from now, the final chapter will be revealed in theaters! We are THRILLED to have director @jjabrams with us this morning — and he’s sharing an EXCLUSIVE clip from #TheRiseOfSkywalker! pic.twitter.com/gOfUTGWzpW — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 25, 2019

Even more surprising was that someone from Disney found the auction listing which Abrams said looked “like it’s a legit script” on eBay. “They got it back before it sold,” Abrams said, which seems to indicate the script didn’t go too far unless copies were created or whoever tried to sell it spilled the beans.

According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, eBay didn’t immediately respond to their request for comment.

Ahead of his GMA appearance, Abrams said he finished up some tweaks and final touches for the big film this past Sunday.

What secrets does the Star Wars script hold?

There are plenty of big mysteries surrounding the upcoming film. The story of Rey, Finn, Poe, and Kylo Ren has unfolded on the big screen since 2015’s The Force Awakens and continued with 2017’s The Last Jedi. The Rise of Skywalker will bring back some familiar friends, such as Princess Leia and Lando Calrissian.

Of course, there are all of those questions that the trailers brought to everyone’s minds. What is Emperor Palpatine’s involvement and how is he back from the dead? What side will Rey be on, especially when wielding that red lightsaber? How will the situation wrap up between her and nemesis Kylo Ren? Will Jar Jar Binks or Baby Yoda have a cameo?

The last question may not be on everyone’s minds. That said, it’s likely that the script contains at least a few answers to the above questions and more. So far, it seems safe from a major leak ahead of the movie’s release, so those who don’t want the film ruined are safe.

The new film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives in theaters on December 20.