Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Blu-ray pre-order details released as movie dominates box office

Sign up now for your Movie newsletter!

As Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker continues its early success at the box office, details to pre-order the movie’s Blu-ray have already been revealed. That includes not only the basic Blu-ray, but also 4K UHD, Steelbook, and an epic Skywalker Saga box set for those who want all the movies with the extra features.

Rise of Skywalker box office success, reception

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hit theaters last week and has taken over at the box office. The new movie is the third and final part of the trilogy which launched with The Force Awakens in 2015 and continued with The Last Jedi in 2017.

To say opinions of the new Disney movies have been mixed is an understatement, as there is quite a divide among viewers. Some praise the new story direction and characters, while others criticize the disregard for long-time Star Wars legends. The franchise has long-time fans and new admirers, so it provides an interesting dynamic in terms of critical interpretation.

Rise of Skywalker is no different, although it’s received the lowest critics’ score of the three movies at Rotten Tomatoes. It currently holds a 55 percent rating on the Tomatometer with over 400 critics’ reviews.

For comparison’s sake, The Force Awakens had a rating of 93 percent from critics and 86 percent from audiences. The Last Jedi received a 91 percent critics’ rating with a 43 percent audience score.

A critical consensus for the new film says, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker suffers from a frustrating lack of imagination, but concludes this beloved saga with fan-focused devotion.”

Rise of Skywalker’s audience score is considerably better than the critic score, with over 45,000 members weighing in and the score reaching 86 percent. However, opinions across social media seem to show quite a range of how people feel toward the finale and whether it’s a fitting conclusion to the saga.

All that said, it will continue to make quite a lot of money. A recent report from Deadline indicates the movie brought in another $29.3 million on Monday. That brings it to a four-day total of $206.7 million and the film is expected to be within the $70-80 million range for its second weekend.

It’ll also have relatively low competition in the form of Little Women, Spies in Disguise, and Uncut Gems. So, expect it to prosper heading into 2020 — for a short while, at least.

Skywalker Blu-ray pre-order details

Love it or hate it, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will continue its box office run for quite a while. Eventually, those who love it, or are completionists, will want to pick up the movie on Blu-ray for their collections.

According to ComicBook, there are currently pre-order pages live for both Best Buy and Target to get the movie. There are a number of different versions of the movie — including the regular Blu-ray, 4K UHD Blu-ray, and 4K UHD Blu-ray SteelBook edition exclusive from Best Buy. View the various editions here.

Target is offering its own exclusive 4K UD edition — which includes a gallery book and special bonus content.

The grand set of them all is the Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray box set for $249.99. That will have all nine Skywalker saga films and “tons of special features” for the special 27-disc set.

Of course, for those who prefer to have the movie available on-demand for digital, there’s also the Disney+ streaming service to consider for $6.99 a month.

As far as a release date, ComicBook suggests that March 31, 2020, was revealed in a previous leak, but it’s still unconfirmed, as of this report.