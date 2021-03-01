San Diego Comic-Con cancels live in-person, promises smaller con later in 2021

The Justice League. Pic credit: Warner Bros.

In 2020, the Comic-Con International: San Diego canceled in-person events due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While vaccines are rolling out now and are expected to be available for anyone who wants one by the summer, Comic-Con International has chosen to cancel the in-person event again for 2021.

San Diego Comic-Con cancels in-person events for 2021

Comic-Con International sent out a release to fans on Monday canceling the in-person events for the second year in a row.

As a result, the convention will go online again in 2021.

The convention also announced a massive loss of money due to not holding the 2020 event, and as a result, they are also holding a possible 2021 version of a mini San Diego Comic-Con in November.

“While we are buoyed by the rollout of the vaccine and the growing number of individuals being inoculated, it appears that July will still be too early to safely hold an in-person event of the magnitude of Comic-Con,” the organizers wrote in a social media post.

There will also be a mini in-person version taking place in November.

“As the timing and scope of our larger event factored greatly into our decision to postpone, we believe that launching a smaller in-person event at a later time may be a safe alternative,” the statement read.

“For this reason, we are happy to announce that San Diego Comic Convention is planning to present a three-day in-person convention in San Diego in November.”

The San-Diego Comic-Con finished by saying they were excited for things to get back to normal.

“The past several months have taken a great toll on both families and friends, and we hope this effort is a small move toward a return to gathering as a community to not only celebrate popular art, but also friendship, education, and the enduring spirit of the fandom that is so much a part of Comic-Con,” the statement read.

“We look forward to seeing you in November.”

2021 San Diego Comic-Con

On Monday afternoon, the San Diego Comic-Con 2021 announced it would be held virtually, canceling the in-person convention for the second year in a row.

The event will be similar to last year’s Comic-Con@Home but it will be shorter and details on tickets and how the event will play out will come at a future date.

The dates will be July 23 to July 25, 2021. The date for the November event remains unknown.

The 2022 San Diego Comic-Con plans to go back to its normal schedule and format.