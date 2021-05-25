Sabotage: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Terrence Howard and more star in this action movie on Netflix

Sabotage is an older movie that is new to Netflix. Pic credit: Universal Pictures

Netflix keeps dropping surprise after surprise. The online streaming giant has been on a roll for the past few years, amplifying its original content and revitalizing older movies and shows that fell to the wayside. Added to Netflix almost a week ago is the 2014 action-thriller Sabotage.

After its first weekend on the platform, it has crawled its way up to the number five spot on the trending list of movies and television shows on Netflix in the U.S.

What is Sabotage about?

Sabotage tells the action-packed and violent story of “an elite DEA task force find themselves being taken down one by one after they rob a drug cartel safe house.”

This rated-R movie was directed by the filmmaker David Ayer (S.W.A.T., The Fast & Furious) and features famous stars such as Arnold Schwarzenegger and Terrence Howard.

The movie, while averagely rated, was a box office fail. It was reportedly Schwarzenegger’s lowest-performing picture since 1995. Bomb Report states that QED International, the production company that financed the movie, laid off five employees after the movie’s poor theatrical premiere.

On Rotten Tomatoes, Sabotage currently has a critic score of 22%, with many critics condemning the movie’s “appalling violence” and lack of purpose.

Metacritic was a bit easier on the movie, giving it a 41%. While the critics echoed similar concerns, there was also substantial praise for the cast and their performances.

Who stars in Sabotage?

Starring as DEA (Department of Drug Enforcement Administration) leader John ‘Breacher’ Wharton is actor and California politician Arnold Schwarzenegger. This famed bodybuilder is best known for playing the title character in the Terminator series and for playing the lead in the 1987 science-fiction movie Predator.

Terrence Howard joins the cast as Julius ‘Sugar’ Edmonds, a member of the DEA Special Operations team. Howard notoriously played the role of James Rhodes in the first Iron Man movie before the title was passed on to Don Cheadle. He also starred in the movies Crash and August Rush before gaining the role of music mogul Lucious Lyon in the musical series Empire.

Playing team member James ‘Monster’ Murray is actor Sam Worthington, he is best known for playing the lead Jake Sully in the Avatar movie series. Homicide Detective Caroline Brentwood is played by British actor Olivia Williams. Williams played roles in the M. Night Shyamalan movie The Sixth Sense and the award-winning movie The Ghost Rider.

Other actors starring in Sabotage are Joe Manganiello (Spider-Man, Magic Mike), Josh Holloway (Lost, Yellowstone), Harold Perrineau (The Matrix, Romeo + Juliet), and Mireille Enos (The Killing, World War Z).

Sabotage is currently trending on Netflix.