Ralph Breaks the Internet cast: Who is the voice of Ralph?

Ralph Breaks the Internet has been released just in time for Thanksgiving. The newest Disney movie is filled with plenty of lovable and interesting characters. With opening day today, everyone is curious about who the actors behind the voices will be.

It has been six years since Wreck-It Ralph was released. Since then, there has been a lot of talk about what could have been done differently and ultimately, releasing a sequel to the movie. Now that Ralph Breaks the Internet is available, there will be plenty more to talk about.

So, who plays the main character and instigator?

Ralph’s voice comes from actor John C. Reilly. Many will recognize him for his work in comedy movies over the years including Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby and Step Brothers. Other notable films include What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, Boogie Nights, and The Aviator.

There have been several other projects Reilly has worked on and he has also been involved in stage work. In fact, he was nominated for a Tony Award for the Best Actor in a Play category for his work on True West.

John C. Reilly joins other stars like Gal Gadot, Kristen Bell, Mandy Moore, and James Corden with voice-over roles in Ralph Breaks the Internet. The film is projected to be highly successful following the fixation with Wreck-It Ralph back in 2012.

Ralph Breaks the Internet is in theaters starting November 21, 2018.