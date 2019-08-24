Pre-order link goes live for Weston Cage Coppola, Jesse Kove’s D-Day film

Breaking news from the official Twitter account of Jesse Kove states that the WWII thriller, D-Day, starring Weston Cage Coppola, Jesse Kove, Randy Couture, and Chuck Liddell, is now available for pre-order.

For many, September 13, the release date for the WWII epic, can’t get here fast enough. Nick Lyon’s D-Day has fans of the greatest generation (which is all of us) buzzing, as the film has become somewhat of a darling among pundits — and for good reason. D-Day truly is a must-watch movie that captures the spirit of American pride.

The movie features two rising stars in Jesse Kove and Weston Cage Coppola. It also includes MMA legends Randy Couture and Chuck Liddell. The actors combine for completely stellar performances portraying (real) characters who played critical roles in the battle of Pointe du Hoc, a mission that directly aided Operation Overlord — the invasion of Normandy Beach.

D-Day was the turning point of WWII, as it gave allied forces the advantage over Nazi Germany.

This movie is significant for Weston Cage Coppola and Jesse Kove for many reasons, the greatest being that — as the two actors recently explained in interviews with us here at M&C — they were childhood friends and were both hired as leads in D-Day without realizing it (see below).

Jesse Kove exclusive interview

Weston Cage Coppola exclusive interview

This major landmark movie for the two, who are rising stars in Hollywood and are taking after their fathers’ footsteps. Jesse Kove is the son of Cobra Kai star Martin Kove and Weston Cage Coppola is the son of Nicholas Cage.

For more information about the D-Day film, check out our exclusive interviews with Jesse Kove and Weston Cage Coppola above. To Pre-order D-Day, you can follow this link.

Cinedigms’s D-Day is slated for September 13 release.