Paul Dano ready to get back to filming The Batman with Matt Reeves, excited to play The Riddler

Paul Dano is in The Batman as The Riddler and he is ready to get back to work on the new Matt Reeves movie.

In an interview with The Playlist, Dano spoke at length about the upcoming Batman film and how he feels the script will play out.

The Batman production shutdown

It was back on March 20 that director Matt Reeves had to shut down production on The Batman. Due to the coronavirus pandemic starting to play out, everyone had to be sent home – for the time being.

Key members of the cast include Robert Pattinson as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman/Selina Kyle, Colin Farrell as The Penguin/Oswald Cobblepot, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

The Batman cast also includes Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/The Riddler, Peter Sarsgaard as District Attorney Gil Colson, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone.

The movie is packed with big names and fans would expect nothing less from a film about Batman. A lot of mystery still surrounds the project, but Reeves reportedly has a strong script to work with.

Paul Dano impressed with Matt Reeves

Speaking about the film to The Playlist, Dano stated that, “I feel really good about it. I think Matt Reeves is the real deal. I was really surprised by his script, which I think is, is potentially really powerful. Hopefully we’ll get to get back to it sometime soon? I’m not sure.”

Calling a script “potentially really powerful” is pretty high praise, especially coming from an actor who has already appeared in some really well-written films.

For those people unfamiliar with Paul Dano’s work, he played Eli Sunday in There Will Be Blood. Acting opposite of Daniel Day-Lewis was certainly a tough ask, but Dano was up to the task.

Dano also appeared as Dwayne in Little Miss Sunshine, Tibeats in 12 Years a Slave, Brian in Love & Mercy, and Alex Jones in Prisoners. On TV, he has recently been seen as David Sweat in the mini-series Escape at Dannemora.

More on The Batman

Continuing with his interview, Dano joked that, “I can’t even legally can’t say anything about it.”

He went on to say, “There’s something fun there in my character and in all the characters. It’s the kind of movie that we’re just desperate to share on the big screen in a big way.”

Dano ended his interview with a few sentences that are going to make Batman fans everywhere very excited: “It will be worth it. It’s going to be really cool.”

The current release date for The Batman is October 2, 2021 in the United States.