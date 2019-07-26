Once Upon a Time in Hollywood post credits scene: What happens after the movie ends?

This weekend, audiences get to experience Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the latest film from Quentin Tarantino.

The film follows actor Rick Dalton (Leonardo Dicaprio) and his devoted stuntman-friend Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) during the golden days of cinema.

Much like Inglourious Basterds, the film takes a troubled time in history and plays with the tragic events surrounding it. Instead of World War 2, Tarantino uses the atmosphere of Hollywood leading up to the Manson Family murder of Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie).

Much like Inglourious Basterds, Tarantino reshapes history for his playground.

The film has a massive runtime of 2 hours and 45 minutes, and at that length, could an after-credits scene would exist?

Those who doubt this might be in for a surprise. Here is what to know about whether or not Once Upon Time in Hollywood has a post-credits scene.

Does Once Upon a Time in Hollywood have a post-credits scene?

Those who have the stamina to stick around after the credits roll will get treated to a mid-credits moment. The scene involves Leonardo Dicaprio’s character Rick Dalton shooting a commercial for Red Apple Cigarettes.

It’s a fun little easter egg for Tarantino fans because the brand Red Apple Cigarettes has featured in a lot of his films. The moment is just an extra-added bit for Dicaprio to display his comedic chops.

In the sequence, Dalton is filmed in black and white and describes the cigarettes as, “Better drag, more flavor, less throat burn.” As he takes a puff, he pretends to enjoy the cigarette. As the director yells cut, he spits it out and proclaims how gross it tastes.

His frustration then becomes directed at a cardboard cutout of himself and the fact it makes him appear to have a double-chin.

Bear-in-mind, this mid-credit scene adds nothing to the plot, so leaving will not hinder the experience, but it’s still a funny add-on to an already great film.

As the credits wrap up, a 1960s radio contest, featuring Adam West and Burt Ward as the television Batman and Robin characters, plays in the background. It does not serve any purpose except to be an awesome soundbite Tarantino found and felt the need to share with us.

It’s definitely a cool bit of nostalgia.

Much like the rest of his films, Tarintino mixes his love for Hollywood history with fantastic character work in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — especially the moments with Rick Dalton.

That said, it’s Brad Pitt that will be the talk of the town after the film is over.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is now in theaters.