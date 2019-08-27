New poster revealed for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Disney and LucasFilm offered a lot of Star Wars reveals during D23 Expo 2019 this weekend. One of them was a brand new poster for the upcoming Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker.

This film will be the final chapter of the Skywalker saga that began in 1977 with Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope. All things are coming together once again as we see Emperor Palpatine looming over the one sheet. Is this the original Palpatine that somehow survived after being thrown from the Death Star in Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi? Or will they be using the clone story from the original expanded universe? Also, are we going to find out more about Snooke in all this?

Also featured on the poster is Rey and Kylo Ren in an epic lightsaber duel that looks visually stunning. In fact, have you seen the D23 Expo teaser of the upcoming film? If you haven’t, we got the hook up for you below.

And we’re not surprised that there’s already a bunch of memes and gifs plastered all over social media that you no doubt already seen. Our favorite one has the be the swiss army knife saber.

Fear not, because it won’t be the last story from a galaxy far far away. There’s several series set for premiere on the upcoming Disney+ streaming service, as well as novels, comic books, and more. Many of us grew up with these characters as children. Now it’s time to pass the lightsaber to a new generation.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is directed by J.J. Abrams and stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, Keri Russell, Matt Smith, Anthony Daniels, Mark Hamill, Billy Dee Williams and Carrie Fisher, with Naomi Ackie and Richard E. Grant.

The film will open in theaters on December 20, 2019.