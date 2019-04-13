Murph on The Perfect Date: Who is the new Netflix star?

Fans are completely enamored of Odiseas Georgiadis, the actor who plays Murph in Netflix’s new comedy-romance film The Perfect Date. After seeing Odiseas play Brooks’ best friend Murph on The Perfect Date, fans want to know more about the handsome actor and are asking questions about him.

Odiseas is a former The Voice contestant. He auditioned for The Voice when he was only 15 years old, singing The Lazy Song (see video below) from Bruno Mars’ debut studio album Doo-Wops & Hooligans (2010). But he only reached the chair audition stage.

He later appeared in All We had (2016) as Ben and played a minor role in The Post (2017).

But fans can look forward to seeing Odiseas play a bigger role as Noah Simos in Trinkets, an upcoming Netflix teen dramas series written by Stephanie Coggins and Linda Gase, and directed by Sara St. Onge, Clare Kilner, Hannah Macpherson, and Sherwin Shilati.

In The Perfect Date, which premiered on Netflix on Friday, April 12, 2019, Murph (Odiseas Georgiadis), plays a gay character who helps his pal Brooks to create his dating app and set up his dating business.

In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, Odiseas described his role in The Perfect Date as his biggest project so far.

“In terms of [the] potential to become so huge, this is definitely my first role of the kind,” he said. “It was amazing just doing the project, working on it, trying to be my very best in this character.”

When asked about his reaction when he first saw the movie after playing a role in it, he said he was “wowed.”

“I can’t be with anyone who treats other people differently,” he answered when asked what he looks for in his real-life perfect date. “I feel like I want to be with someone who treats everybody equally with the same amount of respect, and who knows herself.”

What is Netflix’s Perfect Date about?

The Perfect Date is a new Netflix comedy-romance film based on Steven Bloom’s novel The Stand-In. The film is directed by Chris Nelson and written by Steve Bloom and Randall Green.

The Perfect Date stars Noah Centineo as Brooks Rattigan, Odiseas Georgiadis as Murph, Laura Marano as Celia Lieberman, Camila Mendes as Shelby Pace, and Matt Walsh as Charlie Ratigan.

Netflix’s official synopsis for the film reads:

Brooks Rattigan (Noah) has the academic chops to get into his dream Ivy League school, but what he’s missing is an outstanding extracurricular—and the money. When he seizes an opportunity to make some extra cash by posing as the boyfriend of a self-assured, combat boot-loving girl named Celia Lieberman (Laura), he finds he has a knack for being the perfect stand-in. Together with his programmer friend Murph (Odiseas), Brooks launches an app selling himself as a plus-one for all occasions. Along the way, he meets the girl of his dreams (Camila Mendes). But when business starts to boom, Brooks must reassess everything he was once sure of.

The Perfect Date is streaming on Netflix