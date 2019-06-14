More Marvel heroes are moving to Disneyland’s California Adventure

The paint isn’t even dry on Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and news about an expanded Marvel extension has been reported by the L. A. Times.

While it should not be a surprise to anyone who has been watching closely, Disney’s California Adventure will be hosting a new “land” in the near future.

Last year, Disney Parks Blog announced that a new super-themed land would be recruiting guests at DCA in 2020.

Anchored by the Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT attraction which took the place of the old Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, the new land will also take over much, if not all, of A Bug’s Land which closed last summer.

In today’s news, the city of Anaheim approved a number of building permits within the park that total up to about $14 million. Just put it on Mr. Stark’s tab.

One of those projects includes a new retail outlet that will stretch to 2,071 square feet and according to the Times, will only feature Spider-Man merchandise!

“Disney representatives declined to comment on the permits or what type of attractions would be included in the new land, but previous news releases hinted that one attraction may be an interactive ride that lets visitors help Spider-Man fight the forces of evil,” says reporter Hugo Martin who also points out that Disney will more-than-likely spill the beans at the upcoming D23 event coming to the Anaheim Convention Center in late August.

The more I think about it the more I'm interested to see what @Joe_Rohde and team do for Marvel Land at DCA. Not because I'm a huge Marvel fan, but because I think it could hold in it's form the type of thinking that a Tomorrowland renovation would most likely require. pic.twitter.com/H8702NgIoE — Reverse Imagineering (@revimagineering) February 6, 2019

While some are mourning the end of A Bug’s Land, others are seeing the value in change including Dennis Speigel, president of the consulting firm International Theme Park Services.

“They are coming back to capitalize on what’s going to be a huge success with Galaxy’s Edge,” says Speigel. “Marvel has never been hotter than what it is right now and they’ve got to squeeze as much as they can.”