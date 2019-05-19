Millie Bobby Brown’s sister helps her pick movie scripts

Since Stranger Things became a phenomenon on Netflix, Millie Bobby Brown has become Hollywood’s most sought after actress. Godzilla: King of the Monsters is her first film since embodying the iconic role of Eleven. All the offers she’s getting are more than a single teenager can field.

“That’s what my team deals with,” Brown said at the Godzilla press conference. “I get brought information that they’re like, ‘Okay, we think this is best.’”

Fortunately for Millie Bobby Brown, her family is invested in her career as well.

“I usually make my sister read the script,” Brown said. “I trust my sister’s instinct. She’ll tell me, ‘You’re going to love it.’ Then I’ll read it and if I love it and I want to do it then I’ll do it, but if I read it and I’m like, ‘This is just not going to be for me.’”

Godzilla seems like a natural fit for the hero of the Upside Down to tackle next. However, Brown says it’s not only genre films she’s offered.

“It’s all different genres,” she said. “I get offered comedies, thrillers, horror. It doesn’t matter about the genre for me. If I feel like I have a connection with the character then I’ll do it.”

Still, working with monsters just another day at the office for Millie Bobby Brown.

“You just do it,” Brown said about imagining the giant creatures. “You just get there and you just do it. You imagine like something’s there and go [gasps] and there you go. It came out pretty good.”

Eleven can just raise her hand and use her powers with little more than a nosebleed. Godzilla required a little more physical exertion.

“I physically trained for this role,” Brown said. “I have a lot of running and running takes a toll. I needed to just prepare emotionally so I could run uphill and then make sure that I wouldn’t be out of breath before I got to the top of the hill. I kept practicing. I was training every day.”

Although she is a pro at working with creatures who will be added in later, Brown was still nervous to see Godzilla: King of the Monsters in its entirety.

“I was nervous about what the movie product was going to be because I do that with everything,” Brown said. “I just go into everything really negative. It’s guilty until proven innocent. It’s like it’s gonna be bad, it’s gonna be bad, oh my god, it’s really good. It’s that with me.”

“Really, I trust everyone else but myself,” she continued. “And there are many things I’d like to change about my performance just because I’m just like that. I really like the movie. I think the CGI, the monsters and everybody’s acting, I think there’s so much human emotion I really enjoyed in the movie that’s never been seen before.”

Godzilla: King of the Monsters introduces Mothra, Ghidorah, Rodan and 13 more titans. So, which one is Millie Bobby Brown’s favorite?

“I think Rodan had a pretty cool entrance,” she said. “I think for me, Mothra just because she’s the only girl and she’s such a hero. She’ll just be like, ‘What up, guys? Who needs me?’ She’s great. I love her. She’s so gorgeous. I’d marry her.”

Brown will appear in next year’s Godzilla vs. Kong too. As she’s fielding new offers in between seasons of Stranger Things, she’s also on the hunt for her own material.

“A book series I’m actually filming Enola Holmes with Legendary this summer, it’s Sherlock Holmes’s little sister,” Brown said. “It’s a book series about who she is and her journey so I actually found that and we are making it now.”

Since the whole project was Brown’s idea, she gets a new credit on Enola Holmes.

“I was a producer on it, I don’t know how, but I really want to be part of the creative process,” Brown said. “I think it’s so important to have youth and inspire young people to understand that there’s no boundary, no age to what you can accomplish.”

Of course everyone is waiting to see season three of Stranger Things on July 4.

“Season three is bigger, it’s better and stranger,” Brown joked. “Have a good one.”

Season three will take the Stranger Things kids into the summer of 1985. The success of the show could keep them in the ‘80s for at least five more seasons, but Brown doesn’t know how long they can run.

“I’m not the creator,” she said. “Ask the Duffer Brothers. I hope a long time.”

Godzilla: King of the Monsters opens Friday, May 31.