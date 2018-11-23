Lion King 2019 cast and premiere date: Who plays who in new live-action movie, and when is it coming out?

The first trailer for The Lion King’s 2019 remake was released by Walt Disney Studios as a Thanksgiving treat.

It is the latest in a long-line of live-action reboots from the company, who have been remaking their classic movies using new technology.

But when is The Lion King coming out, and who plays who in the cast?

The Lion King 2019 release date confirmed

The Lion King is being released in the summer of 2019, on July 19. The date has special significance, as it marks the 25th anniversary of the original animated movie, which came out in the summer of 1994.

The Lion King trailer

Who voices who in The Lion King cast?

If you’ve watched the trailer, you will probably immediately recognize the voice of Mufasa, because James Earl Jones, who voiced Simba’s father in the original movie, is returning to the role.

Hans Zimmer is also returning as the composer, and if you were a fan of Elton John’s song, The Circle of Life, from the original movie, you’ll be thrilled to know that he’s returning as the songwriter as well.

But which other big names will be voicing characters in this new adaptation of The Lion King?

The teaser trailer released by Walt Disney Studios lists a few well-known names at the end, and here’s the info on who is playing who in the upcoming remake.

Seth Rogan will provide the voice for the beloved Pumbaa and his sidekick Timon will be voiced by Billy Eichner, who starred on American Horror Story. He previously worked with Rogan in Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising.

Actor and musician Donald Glover, aka Childish Gambino, will provide the voice for the adult Simba, and 12 Years a Slave star Chiwetel Ejiofor will take the role of Scar, the evil uncle who plays a role in the fatal demise of Mufasa.

Alfre Woodard (Luke Cage) will voice Sarabi, the mother of Simba, and Beyonce will voice Nala, Simba’s friend and later love interest.

Rafiki will be voiced by South African actor John Kani, and Zazu, the king’s loyal righthand man will be voiced by John Oliver from Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. He also worked on The Smurf movies.

The scary trio of hyenas will be played by a list of talented actors. Eric Andre will play Aziz, Florence Kasumba will voice Shenzi and Keegan-Michael Key will voice Kamari. Child actors Shahadi Wright Joseph and JD McCrary will voice the young Nala and Simba respectively.

The Lion King is directed by Jon Favreau, who is the brilliant mind behind Elf, Iron Man, Avengers: Infinity War, and Walt Disney’s live-action remake of The Jungle Book. He’s currently working on Jungle Book 2.

The Lion King is set to hit theaters on July 19, 2019, on the 25th anniversary of the original movie from 1994.