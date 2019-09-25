Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum returning for Jurassic World 3 and fans are freaking out

There’s exciting news in franchise film land as a beloved movie is reuniting the cast and premise that captured the world’s imagination. The original 1993 Jurassic Park film is one of those movies that most people have strong memories of seeing. Now there’s the news of Jurassic World 3 with the core cast in place and confirmed.
This fan adoration is thanks to the incredible effects and the cast chemistry that just worked. Steven Spielberg’s amazing array of CGI and mechanical dinosaurs worked in concert to scare the heck out of viewers who went for a wild rainy ride in lush Costa Rica, where it was filmed.
There had never been a dinosaur film like it until that point. It sparked a whole new generation of dino-devoted kids and people who wondered about the ethical nature of reanimating ancient DNA. Some say it even reignited the cult of fandom around star Jeff Goldblum whose off-beat academic character was a scene-stealer.
Doctors Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) and Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) return to their respective roles for the third in the Jurassic World trilogy, with a release date in the summer of 2021.
Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow is also confirmed to direct the third film in the series. Trevorrow and Emily Carmichael, who also wrote Pacific Rim: Uprising, will pen the script.
The news of Jurassic World 3 bringing back Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern ignited a flurry of fan gushing and excitement for the actors, who meshed perfectly in the original film.
Collider broke the news at a screening event.
Here's the footage inside @ArcLightCinemas Hollywood where @LauraDern revealed she's coming back for #JurassicWorld 3 with a few #JurassicPark friends… https://t.co/FLiytKW5P7
— Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) September 25, 2019
The reactions
Insane and loaded with excitement, the famous and not so famous lit up Twitter to express their delight at this news.
I love every #JurassicWorld movie but now THIS?!? @LauraDern, #SamNeill, @JeffGoldblum are back! 🌟Can I buy tix now ? https://t.co/xMI6TwFmLB
— Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) September 25, 2019
There are things happening in the world but there is no news more important to me right now than this news 🦕https://t.co/bguvPd9MlS
— Alexa D'Angelo (@andangelo15) September 25, 2019
The trio of actors anchored Steven Spielberg's 1993 classic #JurassicPark; plot details are still unknown https://t.co/Nv8ujlVjHn
— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 25, 2019
TMZ even noted Chris Pratt and Bryce Howard are back too:
They’ll return alongside Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in the 2021 sequel (via @toofab) https://t.co/UgpglMahm7
— TMZ (@TMZ) September 25, 2019
JURASSIC WORLD 3 Bringing Back Original JURASSIC PARK Stars https://t.co/11uANk943D pic.twitter.com/CRbvK2dE8J
— ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) September 25, 2019
Jurassic World 3 starring the original cast plus Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard hits theaters in June 2021.
