Kenny Loggins: Top Gun 2 will feature more Danger Zone?

Yesterday, the internet had their breath taken away by the teaser of the long-awaited sequel Top Gun: Maverick. The footage displays some insane practical stunts in what appears to be Tom Cruise actually piloting a fighter jet. Not that this should surprise anyone because Tom Cruise does everything–whether his life depends on it or not.

The trailer also infuses that nostalgic Top Gun anthem which was originally done by Harold Faltermeyer and Steve Stevens. For any fan of the original, this should send chills through their ’80s heart.

However, the trailer does not convey the iconic return of the Kenny Loggins masterpiece, “Danger Zone.” Does this mean the catchiest, most quoted tune of the film will not have a place in Top Gun 2? Here is the answer to whether Kenny Loggins will ride us back into the Danger Zone.

Does Top Gun 2 have Kenny Loggins sing Danger Zone?

This news is a bit old but the good news for Top Gun fans is Kenny Loggins is expected to return for his classic song. However, it may not be the same jingle as it was in the original.

The story originated in early June of 2018 when TMZ caught up with the singer/songwriter to ask about the chances of him doing the song again. And according to Loggins, he has spoken to Tom Cruise about rerecording the classic jam:

“I met Tom Cruise on [The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon], and I asked him that question. He said, ‘Of course, we have to use Danger Zone.’ So I’m hoping to do it, maybe as a duet with a young act. I’d love to work with, well, there’s young and then there’s young. We have some feelers out to some pretty cool rock acts.”

It’s hard to imagine what rock group could collaborate with Loggins since there is not much popular mainstream rock anymore–as compared to the ’80s and ’90s. That said, it would be incredible to see a band like the Foo Fighters jam out with Loggins for the new film. Whatever happens, just bring back that loving feeling of the ’80s classic.

With Top Gun: Maverick still a year away, it’s highly doubtful there will be an announcement about who will help sing the new version of Danger Zone anytime soon. Either way, hopefully, the studio will feel the need for speeding this soundtrack up.

Top Gun: Maverick hits theaters on June 26, 2020.