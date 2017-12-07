Monsters and Critics
TV news - TV series - Movies - Top 10s

Karen Gillan reveals new behind-the-scenes photo and video of her as Nebula from Avengers 4

7th December 2017 by
Karen Gillan in Nebula mask

Karen Gillan in her Nebula mask in the behind-the-scenes video. Pic: @karengillanofficial/Instagram

Karen Gillan has revealed a new behind-the-scenes photo and video of her as Nebula from the as-yet-untitled Avengers 4 movie.

The Scottish star posted the images on her Instagram, with the video showing her getting her Nebula mask taken off after a day’s filming as she sings along to the song YMCA by the Village People.

Another day down, another deranged de-rig. The guys love it. Especially the new song. #avengersinfinitywar #nebula

A post shared by Karen Gillan (@karengillanofficial) on

The photo posted a day later then showed her in her mask and makeup as she prepared for a week-long break from filming as she headed to the UK to promote her new movie Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle in which she stars alongside Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black and Kevin Hart.

She said: “Another brilliantly fun day of shooting draws to a close and Nebula’s out for a week. UK? I’m on my way. I can’t wait to come home for Jumanji press! Get the tea and scones ready.”

Avengers 4 is set to be released in May 2019 a year after Avengers: Infinity War, which is slated for release in the United States on May 4 2018.

Infinity War stars Karen as Nebula, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Robert Downey JR as Iron Man, Tom Holland as Spider-Man, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow T’Challa as Black Panther and Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange — a-long with a whole swathe of other A-listers.

It is the sequel to 2012’s Marvel’s The Avengers and 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Gillan also starred as Nebula in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 earlier in 2017. As well as that and Jumanji, this year also saw her star in The Circle alongside Emma Watson, Tom Hanks and John Boyega.

Got something to say about this? Tell us in the comments!

You may also like

Pages