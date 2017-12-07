Karen Gillan reveals new behind-the-scenes photo and video of her as Nebula from Avengers 4

Karen Gillan has revealed a new behind-the-scenes photo and video of her as Nebula from the as-yet-untitled Avengers 4 movie.

The Scottish star posted the images on her Instagram, with the video showing her getting her Nebula mask taken off after a day’s filming as she sings along to the song YMCA by the Village People.

Another day down, another deranged de-rig. The guys love it. Especially the new song. #avengersinfinitywar #nebula A post shared by Karen Gillan (@karengillanofficial) on Dec 5, 2017 at 5:13pm PST

The photo posted a day later then showed her in her mask and makeup as she prepared for a week-long break from filming as she headed to the UK to promote her new movie Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle in which she stars alongside Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black and Kevin Hart.

She said: “Another brilliantly fun day of shooting draws to a close and Nebula’s out for a week. UK? I’m on my way. I can’t wait to come home for Jumanji press! Get the tea and scones ready.”

Avengers 4 is set to be released in May 2019 a year after Avengers: Infinity War, which is slated for release in the United States on May 4 2018.

Infinity War stars Karen as Nebula, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Robert Downey JR as Iron Man, Tom Holland as Spider-Man, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow T’Challa as Black Panther and Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange — a-long with a whole swathe of other A-listers.

It is the sequel to 2012’s Marvel’s The Avengers and 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Gillan also starred as Nebula in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 earlier in 2017. As well as that and Jumanji, this year also saw her star in The Circle alongside Emma Watson, Tom Hanks and John Boyega.