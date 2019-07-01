Jumanji: The Next Level trailer song – What music is playing in the sequel’s trailer?

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is back for another an action-packed Jumanji sequel along with his friends. Welcome to the Jungle’s Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Jack Black are also back for the ride.

This time around, Danny Devito and Danny Glover will also join in the fun. With the arrival of the new Jumanji: The Next Level trailer and the fun scenes also comes a song that has drawn the curiosity of viewers.

Jumanji: The Next Level trailer features superstar cast

The previous cast of characters is back for the next Jumanji adventure. It’s the cast from the second Jumani, as there was an original Jumanji back in 1995 starring the late Robin Williams.

In 2017, fans got a sequel to that called Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. That’s when The Rock and Kevin Hart took over along with Jack Black and Karen Gillan.

All four of them are back for the new film, but this time around there’s a twist. Danny Devito (playing Spencer’s grandfather) and Danny Glover (his friend) are somehow transported into the bodies of The Rock and Kevin Hart’s characters. Jack Black’s professor character is taken over by Anthony “Fridge” Johnson in this new sequel.

The official Jumanji: The Next Level trailer video arrived online via social media, including YouTube on July 1.

Based on the above trailer, viewers are in for a wild ride and lots of humor based on the different characters that took over the avatars in this sequel. So far, it appears that Karen Gillan’s character is the only one who remains the same from the original. However, some people are already speculating about how a Jumanji plot twist may involve Gillan’s character.

What is the Jumanji: The Next Level trailer song?

So what is that enchanting tune that plays in the new movie preview? Early on in the new Jumanji: The Next Level trailer, an old school song begins to play. It cuts off for a bit but then returns again as the trailer moves forward with its various adventure scenes.

That song is appropriately called It’s All in The Game by Tommy Edwards. It makes sense to use this particular song since the movie is based on the popular Jumanji board game. The movie plot involves characters being transported into avatars in the game’s virtual jungle setting.

That song was Edwards’ biggest hit during his career. The singer/songwriter from Richmond, Virginia, lived to age 47 and enjoyed a 23-year career in the music industry.

Edwards originally released his It’s All in the Game song back in 1951 and it got to No. 18 on the charts. It was re-released with a different arrangement backing it in 1958. Since that version was more appropriate for the style of music in that time, it reached No. 1 on the charts for Edwards.

Years later, It’s All in the Game has become discovered by more people thanks to the Jumanji: The Next Level trailer. As of this report, the title has over 68,000 Shazams, but expect that to grow as more people check out the new preview for the film.

Jumanji: The Next Level arrives in theaters just in time for Christmas 2019.