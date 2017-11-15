Josh Gad apologizes to parents for new super-addictive song in Olaf’s Frozen Adventure

Frozen 2 won’t be in theaters until 2019, but families can spend the holidays with Elsa, Anna and Olaf this Thanksgiving and Christmas. The all-new short Olaf’s Frozen Adventure plays before Disney and Pixar’s Coco.

With four new original songs, Olaf voice actor Josh Gad already knows what kids will be singing while they’re home from school like they did “Let It Go” when the original Frozen was released in 2013. He apologizes in advance.

“Especially ‘When We’re Together,’ I can’t shake that song,” Gad said. “Good luck, parents, because it’s going to play a lot in your household.”

In Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, Elsa (Idina Menzel) and Anna (Kristen Bell) host the Yule Bell celebration, but when the kingdom retires for their own personal Christmas traditions, the sisters realize they don’t have any of their own. Leave it to Olaf to find them Christmas traditions.

“This movie is I think, I hope, an emotional reminder about the bond of family,” Gad said. “This moment, this one moment out of every year when we sort of can’t go anywhere because everything’s closed and we’re all in a room together, that to me is the power of Olaf’s Frozen Adventure.”

Olaf discovers all sorts of cultural family traditions, but he’s still the same Olaf. Gad frequently refers to the original movie to make sure he sounds the same.

“Before both the short and the sequel, I always go back to the original movie just to recalibrate my brain because the more I do the voice, he starts to live much higher,” Gad said. “It’s just terrifying. That’s not the character. It’s always good to remind myself there’s a warmth to it.”

Olaf is part of Anna and Elsa’s family now. As much as the sisters form a new relationship after Elsa discovered her healing powers, Olaf’s Frozen Adventure shows Olaf taking on life with a family.

“The first movie is so much about Olaf discovering,” Gad said. “He’s almost like a newborn waking up. As we continue to tell these stories, what’s fun as an artist is to get to have Olaf be in a place where now he’s learning and growing, emotionally and his education is also growing.”

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure opens with Coco November 22. Check back with Monsters and Critics with more from the directors of Olaf’s Frozen Adventure.