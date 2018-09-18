John Hennigan wrestles mutant frogs in chilling movie Strange Nature

Wrestling star John Hennigan takes on a very weird science in the coming film Strange Nature — which highlights the horrifying effects of man-made pollution on nature.

The WWE, Impact Wrestling and Lucha Underground legend — aka John Morrison, Johnny Impact and Johnny Mundo — has to step in as a town succumbs to the vile mutations coming from the local lake. But why?

The official tagline is “It’s man versus nature” as Hennigan and co-star Stephen Tobolowsky’s Mayor Paulson are locked in a deadly game of who or what mutated the town’s amphibians.

Strange Nature: What is the movie about?

Kim (Lisa Sheridan, “The 4400”) has moved home with her estranged loner father Chuck in the backwoods of a small town, and she and her son Brody have discovered that all around them there are signs from nature that something is amiss.

Mutated frogs, of a kind scientists have never seen before, are popping up.

Then the unimaginable, as the mutations start to engulf the human population as well.

The town believes it to be the work of pesticides, parasites or both. As the mutations grow in number, so does chaos, as Chuck’s cabin appears to be ground zero for their spread.

Science teacher Trent (Faust Checho) begins a romantic interest with Kim while investigating the cases and trying to protect her and Brody from whatever is coming next.

Sam (Hennigan), a member of the local community, wrestles and restrains a mutant baby momma in one of the film’s scenes.

When some teenagers go missing, their mutilated bodies are so brutally attacked it doesn’t appear a human could have carried out the crime.

Is there a true story behind this film?

Yes, in the basic premise. The drama is based on unsolved outbreaks of wildlife mutations from pollution and radiation accidents that have stumped scientists.

Who are the creatives behind the film?

The film is the directorial debut of James Ojala (Hellboy II: The Golden Army, Thor, Tron: Legacy) and stars Lisa Sheridan, Stephen Tobolowsky, John Hennigan, Tiffany Shepis, and Carlos Alazraqui. It is produced by Ojala Productions.

Strange Nature hits theaters on September 22 (Los Angeles with other cities to follow).