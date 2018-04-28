Jamie Foxx ‘got his s*** together’ after being brought down by Oprah and Sidney Poitier

Jamie Foxx’s appearance at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival was just one of the many highs at this year’s event — with him telling a captivated audience the story of how he “got his s*** together” after being brought down to earth by Oprah Winfrey and Sidney Poitier.

The actor, musician, producer and comedian joked with the press as he took photos on the red carpet ahead of his appearance as part of the Tribeca Talks Storytellers line-up.

But he then truly gave the audience more than they bargained for, taking command of the stage with what may have as well been a stand-up routine about his journey from first getting noticed to finding his niche in Hollywood.

Foxx touched on subjects including being raised in Texas by his grandmother, and left the audience laughing as he recounted stalking famous actors such as Wesley Snipes and Denzel Washington early in his career.

He then shared what turned out to be a monumental turning point, when he became “too famous” for his own good but was brought down to earth by Oprah, Quincy Jones, Sidney Poitier and others.

During the 2004-2005 awards season, after being nominated for several awards for his role in Ray Charles biopic Ray, he recounted partying too much and told how he took part in champagne-fuelled red carpet antics at the Golden Globes.

But he revealed how Oprah then had a heartfelt conversation with him, telling him he was “blowing it”, before Sidney Poitier taught him the value of “responsibility”.

Foxx said that after that point he got his “s*** together,” and went on to win Best Actor for Ray at the 77th Academy Awards.

Other famous faces that made appearances on the red carpet at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival included Westworld stars Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright and James Marsden — who were there for the premiere of the first episode of the second season of HBO’s Emmy award-winning series.

Wood was sporting a chique rock look, topped off with black motorcycle boots. Meanwhile, the eternally stylish Thandie Newton was seen fixing her makeup in her black SUV right before stepping out on to the red carpet at the BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center.

She looked flawless in a cranberry colored pants suit, and took her time to answer as many questions from the press as she could before being rushed into the theater.