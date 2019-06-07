With the arrival of the new X-Men film in theaters, it brings a new installment in a popular superhero franchise. Unfortunately for fans of the films, that particular series is now coming to a close.

With the film receiving not the best of reviews, it also has some fans skipping it until later. That begs the question, is there an after credits scene in Dark Phoenix?

Dark Phoenix after credits, review details

The new Dark Phoenix films checks in with a run time of an hour and 54 minutes. It’s considerably shorter than the recent Avengers: Endgame movie. Its’ also received a lot harsher critical reviews overall. Right now, the film holds a paltry 22 percent over on the Rotten Tomatoes website. It’s worth noting that the audience score rates higher at 63 percent so far with the weekend on the way.

The critical consensus at Rotten Tomatoes reads:

Dark Phoenix ends an era of the X-Men franchise by taking a second stab at adapting a classic comics arc — with deeply disappointing results.

As far as the credits and Dark Credit after credits scene goes, that’s non-existent. Most likely that’s the case because this marks the final installment in the X-Men series. Previous films included Days of Future Past and First Class. This brings that to a close. It also brings hope for the future of the franchise.

X-Men to Marvel next?

That’s the hope of many fans of the superhero group. While there have been some good and great entries in these versions of X-Men movies, they’ve been unable to participate in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe. Since the recent deal between Disney and FOX that’s going to change.

Damn the new X men is getting slated. Never been hype for Dark Phoenix at all. At least it's time for Marvel to take the reigns and make it an awesome universe and finally do Apocalypse justice! pic.twitter.com/GtuVblcsKL — Sean Blackmore (@SeanBmore91) June 5, 2019

Right now, there are no concrete plans for a Marvel X-Men release date, but one has to believe it’s on the way. Next up for the MCU will be Spider-Man: Far From Home in early July, with a new Guardians of the Galaxy 3 film on the way after that.

Dark Phoenix is currently in theaters and has a rating of PG-13 for “brief” strong language, intense sci-fi violence/action, gunplay, and disturbing images.