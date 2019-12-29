Is Marvel replacing Tom Hiddleston as Loki? MCU reportedly eyeing Stranger Things star for role

The Marvel Cinematic Universe could be on the verge of replacing a familiar face. Reports are circulating that Tom Hiddleston could ultimately leave the role of Loki in favor of a younger actor replacing him.

Reportedly, Marvel is eyeing a star from the Netflix series Stranger Things too.

Is Tom Hiddleston done as Loki?

Tom Hiddleston became a fan favorite with his first appearance on the screen in Marvel’s Thor movie back in 2011.

One year later, his arrival as the major villain for the team to battle, as well as his dynamic of being Thor’s brother, played nicely into the formation of The Avengers.

He’d go on to reprise the role in Thor: The Dark World and Thor: Ragnarok, as well as Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

In a spoiler alert for anyone yet to see the latter two films, Loki is still in existence somewhere after finding a way to escape custody in the past, before his death, altering his fate.

His whereabouts remain unknown, and it’s likely he is on an alternate Earth right now, but fans are anxious to see what’s next for the mischievous villain.

According to Hiddleston’s IMDB page, he’s listed for the upcoming Disney+ series’ first episode of “What If…?” as a voice actor. This is a show that will give an alternate version of events from each of the MCU movies.

Hiddleston is also listed for their standalone series about him called Loki. Both are slated for 2021. He even teased the Loki series on his Instagram back in July.

Wolfhard might replace Hiddleston in the role

Based on the credits, fans will still get to see Hiddleston, so that’s a good thing. However, a report via We Got This Covered indicated that Disney/Marvel could already be eyeing a new Loki. That’s where Finn Wolfhard comes into the picture.

The 17-year-old Wolfhard first rose to fame for Netflix’s Stranger Things as Mike Wheeler. He also popped up as the young Richie Tozier in the recent IT movies. He’s set to return for another season of Stranger Things and also Ghostbusters Afterlife in the summer of 2020.

they grow up so fast pic.twitter.com/lx9iQk4Bea — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) December 9, 2019

He’s becoming recognizable for many people, and he’s also 21 years younger than Tom Hiddleston. That may make it seem tough for him to take over an older character like Loki is in the movies.

However, at one point in Marvel Comics, Loki died but was reincarnated as Kid Loki. This version of Loki had no memories of any of his misdeeds as an adult and had very little of his magical powers.

That concept would allow Wolfhard to take on the role, and could also tie into the rumors of a Young Avengers movie since Kid Loki was part of that team. Also, it could give Hiddleston fans some room to breathe since Loki eventually found a way to revert to his adult self by the end.

We Got This Covered insists the rumors about Wolfhard come from reliable sources.

Wolfhard as Loki is still unconfirmed, but at the very least it has Marvel fans anxious over Tom Hiddleston’s future. Just like Downey Jr. had to bid farewell to his popular Iron Man character, fans probably understand that the same will happen for many of the other favorite MCU actors.

Finn Wolfhard seems like a fine choice for a changing of the Loki.