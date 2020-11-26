If Anything Happens I Love You soundtrack: What are the songs featured?

The animated short If Anything Happens I Love You brings a difficult and emotional message through its artistry, as the movie puts a spotlight on the grief parents are dealing with over the loss of their child.

The film offers emotion-evoking illustrations, and a handful of different songs played through the short movie to help tell the story.

Here are more details on the If Anything Happens I Love You soundtrack regarding what the music is that plays during various parts of the short.

What is If Anything Happens I Love You?

If Anything Happens I Love You is an animated short film produced by Gilbert Films and Oh Good Productions. It was written and directed by Michael Govier and Will McCormack. The film originally debuted in early March 2020 via a private screening at the United Talent Agency in Beverly Hills.

As of November 20, the 12-minute animated film officially became available to watch on the Netflix streaming platform. The movie looks at two parents going through a heartbreaking loss after their daughter’s life was taken in a school shooting.

Some viewers feel that part of the film’s message or theme is similar to what survivors and victims of the 2018 Stoneman Douglas High School shooting went through. Many individuals at the school texted family as the horrific event was happening to let them know they loved them since life is too short.

Here’s a look at the If Anything Happens I Love You trailer released earlier this year.

What songs are featured in the animated short?

A mix of instrumental music and several songs with vocals help guide this animated short’s scenes, which features no spoken dialogue.

Composer Lindsay Marcus created much of the piano instrumental music heard during If Anything Happens I Love You. Per her IMDB bio, Marcus has created music for commercials and TV shows, including Fresh Off the Boat and Don’t Trust the B in Apartment 23.

The song 1950 by King Princess is the first song with vocals to play. It may also be quite familiar to some who hear it. It comes on as the mother enters her daughter’s bedroom after a soccer ball bumps into a record player and it starts to play. The mother looks out the window just before the husband walks in. They sit together on the bed and reminisce about their daughter.

King Princess’ 1950 was her debut single released (real name Mikaela Mullaney Straus) in 2018 under Zelig Recordings. It appears on her debut extended play, Make My Bed, and is available via Apple Music and other streaming platforms.

According to an HITC report, Beautiful Dreamer by the Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles is also part of the touching music viewers hear as the short moves through its emotional scenes.

Finally, the 2018 single What Did I Ask For by MARKS is heard over the animated short’s end credits. MARKS is Lindsay Marcus’ stage name. The single is available at Apple Music and other streaming platforms as well.

The short runs just 12 minutes but tells its emotional story effectively while also delivering a strong message about gun violence in schools. Per Decider’s review, this is a must stream animated film.

While there isn’t an official If Anything I Happens I Love You soundtrack available to purchase, most of the above tracks from the short can be found online on popular streaming platforms.

If Anything Happens I Love You is available on Netflix.