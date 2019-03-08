As with all Marvel movies, stick around when the credits start to roll. How many end credit scenes are there in Captain Marvel? There are actually two of them — and here’s what you need to know about them.

Marvel worked overtime in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 by adding five post-credit scenes — most of them just fun ones. Avengers: Infinity War scaled back to the bare minimum, with just one at the very end that hinted that Captain Marvel is coming.

But, in Captain Marvel there is one in the mid-credits and one after the main credits ends. One is just a call-back to the movie and the other sets up the next big movie.

Spoilers follow if you want to know the Captain Marvel end credit scenes

Captain Marvel mid-credit scene

Up first is a mid-credit scene and it ties in directly with the end credit scene from Avengers: Infinity War.

Taking you back, that scene saw Nick Fury and Maria Hill racing around town as people start to disappear, disasters resulting.

Then, Maria Hill turns to dust. Nick Fury realizes this is the major catastrophe that he had a contingency plan for and pulls out a device. He sends the message and then turns to dust.

The Captain Marvel mid-credit scene has the pager. The remaining Avengers that lived (Captain America, Black Widow, Bruce Banner, War Machine) have kept the pager’s distress signal going. None of them know what it is, but they know it is important since Nick Fury believed it was important.

Captain Marvel answers the call and asks where Fury is.

Wow…

Captain Marvel post-credit scene

There is one more Captain Marvel post-credit scene and it comes after the credits end.

This one is a fun one that is just a call-back to the movie and it involves Carol Danvers’ cat, Goose.

Of course, as the movie showed, Goose is exactly what fans of the comics hoped he was a — an alien known as a Flerken.

In the scene, Goose starts to cough up a hairball for a good eight seconds. Of course, it isn’t a hairball but the Tesseract that Goose ate in the movie.

The scene does little to tie into the future, but it does try to help explain how the Tesseract went from Captain America: The First Avenger to Nick Fury’s possession. Since Captain Marvel takes place in between those two events, it at least shows how it ended up on Earth.