Henry Cavill’s role as Superman is now in question after he leaves The Witcher

Since news broke that Henry Cavill was leaving his famed role as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher, fans have been devastated.

Petitions have been started, and rumors have flown about the real reason the star gave up the role.

However, the official word is that he will be taking up a more significant role in the DC universe by reprising his role as Superman.

He originally posted to his Instagram account that his cameo in Black Adam was just a “very small taste of things to come.”

At the time, fans questioned how he would fulfill this role along with his one in The Witcher. Then, another Instagram post saw the actor admitting that he was leaving the popular Netflix series.

Now, all that might be set to change yet again.

Man of Steel 2 is now in doubt

Rumors are starting to circulate that the upcoming Man of Steel 2 movie Cavill was slated to star in may not go ahead.

According to a recent report by The Hollywood Reporter, James Gunn and Peter Safran, who are now the co-CEOs of DC Studios, are deep in discussions regarding which parts of the DC universe will be advanced and which will fall to the wayside.

Already, it looks like Wonder Woman 3 is no longer going ahead.

Joining this is the possibility that Man of Steel 2 might also join the scrap pile.

At the moment, this is speculation, and THR cites undisclosed sources for this information. However, it has already gotten fans worried.

Along with this, it was revealed that Cavill had already filmed a cameo back in September for the upcoming Flash movie. However, this might be shelved as well, depending on the outcome of the discussion over whether or not to go ahead with Man of Steel 2.

Fans react to Man of Steel news

Since the news dropped about the potential dropping of Man of Steel, Cavill’s name has been trending on Twitter as fans gather to discuss the possibility of Cavill not only losing out on his Superman role but also having dropped The Witcher as well and how devasting this must be for the actor if he genuinely did leave the show due to wanting to stay with the DC role.

“Henry cavill got brought back as superman and quit witcher just to get dropped again the next week,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“If the reports that henry cavill left the witcher to go back to DC only for DC to cut superman out of their plans for the continuing cinematic universe are true then my guy has without question taken the biggest celebrity L of 2022,” wrote Meg Kay of The Story Mob.

Of course, as yet, this is all speculation, and fans of the DC universe will have to wait for an official statement in order to find more.

Henry Cavill can currently be seen as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher, which is streaming on Netflix.