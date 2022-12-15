Henry Cavill confirms he will no longer be playing Superman

Henry Cavill stars as Superman in Man of Steel. Pic credit: Warner Bros

News broke recently that Henry Cavill is leaving Netflix’s epic fantasy series, The Witcher.

At the time, rumors started circulating regarding a difference in opinion over Netflix’s version of Geralt of Rivia versus the book version.

For the record, Cavill has read the books extensively and knows a lot of Witcher lore. However, according to official sources, there was another reason why he left.

At the time, it was believed it was so that he could further pursue his role as Clark Kent/Superman in Man of Steel 2. Previously, the actor starred in 2013’s Man of Steel and made a cameo appearance in Black Adam earlier this year.

However, rumors then cropped up, suggesting that his Superman role was now in jeopardy.

Sign up for our newsletter!

And now Henry Cavill has confirmed all of the DC fans’ suspicions.

Henry Cavill will not return as Superman

Updating fans via his official Instagram account, Cavill revealed all regarding his role as Superman in Man of Steel.

“I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it’s sad news, everyone,” Cavill wrote.

“I will not, after all, be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life. The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them, and all involved with the new universe, best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes.”

The actor thanked his fans for being by his side for years, suggesting that they must all “mourn for a bit” and then remember that Superman, and everything he stands for, “is still around.”

DC Universe looks set to focus on a younger Superman

James Gunn and Peter Safran are the new co-CEOs of DC Studios, and with them have come many changes, Cavill’s role being the most recent.

As pointed out by Digital Spy, it appears that while Cavill is out as Superman, there still looks to be some form of the superhero in development.

“Peter & I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn’t be more over-the-moon about; we’ll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year,” James Gunn posted on Twitter.

“Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman’s life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill.”

Pic credit: @JamesGunn/Twitter

Cavill appeared in the role of Clark Kent/Superman for several films, including Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League.

While Gunn and Safran will move in a different direction with their DC movie plans, Gunn also said they are “big fans” of Cavil and “talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future.”

Henry Cavill can currently be seen as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher, which is streaming on Netflix.