Hayden Christensen to return as Anakin Skywalker in new Ahsoka series

Hayden Christensen is well-known for his role as Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars Episodes II and III, and he’s coming back as his former character in the upcoming Disney+ series.

In December of 2020, IGN announced that Christensen would be returning as Darth Vader in Disney’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

Almost a year later, IGN has come back to announce that Christensen will be playing Anakin Skywalker in the upcoming Ahsoka series as well.

After Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith came out in 2005, Christensen seemed to have taken a break from the Star Wars scene, only appearing for a cameo in The Rise of Skywalker 2019.

Reprising his role as Anakin and Darth Vader for the two upcoming series is the largest Star Wars role he has taken in over a decade.

With two new series coming out and Christensen appearing in both, fans have been expressing their feelings about the return of their beloved (or not so beloved) Anakin Skywalker.

Fans react to Hayden Christensen’s return to Star Wars

With the announcement of Hayden Christensen’s return in the Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka series, fans are already speculating big announcements from Disney in the future.

The Ahsoka series is basically Rebels continued. So we might be in for some very exciting details in the near future after news of Hayden Christensen reprising his role as Anakin. I feel the Ahsoka series will have many beloved characters featured from Rebels especially. pic.twitter.com/yNKpF9tnBl — Darth Charmant (@ArabHashEater) October 23, 2021

Many fans are even more excited to see Christensen working with Rosario Dawson in the Ahsoka series, and are preparing their emotions now.

I already know Hayden Christensen and @rosariodawson are gonna make me cry when Anakin and Ahsoka meet again pic.twitter.com/p5KMe1Jtmr — Okiro (@TheFirstOkiro) October 23, 2021

Although maybe not everyone is excited to see Christensen return as Anakin, it appears many fans are willing to defend him in his role no matter what. Or at least they’ll be defending him via Twitter.

The announcement of Hayden Christensen’s return as Anakin and Darth Vader caused fans to erupt on Twitter, and though Christensen doesn’t appear to have any official social media, hopefully, he knows he is being heavily supported.

Hayden Christensen returning to both the Obi-Wan Kenobi series and Ahsoka show pic.twitter.com/eOVzcBvsNR — Peanut (@REYSKYGOAT) October 22, 2021

Fortunately, fans have two series to look forward to as Disney produces their Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka series, both with Christensen making a return.

Upcoming Star Wars series: Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka

The official Star Wars Twitter account announced on December 10, 2020, that both Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen would be returning for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+. The series is directed by Deborah Chow, who also worked on The Mandalorian.

Hayden Christensen returns as Darth Vader, joining Ewan McGregor in OBI-WAN KENOBI. The Original Series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Revenge of the Sith, and is coming to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/9WR2npRUkk — Star Wars (@starwars) December 10, 2020

According to Disney+, the series takes place 10 years after the events of Episode III, Revenge of the Sith.

Revenge of the Sith is an extremely important movie in terms of the Star Wars universe story and Obi-Wan Kenobi’s story.

Jedi apprentice Anakin Skywalker is corrupted by the Dark Side and becomes Sith lord, Darth Vader. As Anakin delves into the Dark Side, Obi-Wan has to watch his best friend, who is like a brother to him, fall into a path of corruption.

Since the Obi-Wan Kenobi series takes place 10 years after Revenge of the Sith, Christensen is said to be returning only as Darth Vader.

Much of Disney+’s Ahsoka series is being kept a secret- for now. While we know that Rosario Dawson will portray Ahsoka and Hayden Christensen is cast as Anakin, it has not been released what the show will cover.

Happy #AhsokaTanoDay ! Thank you @Ashley_Eckstein for bringing Ashoka to life for us all. It’s one of the greatest honors & privileges of my life to share this remarkable character w/ the world alongside you. #DreamTeam @starwars @dave_filoni @Jon_Favreau #BrianSipe #SamanthaWard pic.twitter.com/9JThoyrm6q — Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) January 30, 2021

Ahsoka Tano was first introduced in the Clone Wars series. She is Anakin Skywalker’s former Padawan.

It has not been announced when this series takes place, leaving fans uncertain of its place in the Star Wars timeline. Dawson has portrayed Ahsoka in The Mandalorian, but Darth Vader would be dead by the time The Mandalorian takes place.

Although the setting and plot are not released, fans are still excited to see Christensen returning once again to portray Anakin, even if he might show up as a ghost of the Force, as some speculate.

Whether he’s Anakin, Darth Vader, human, or ghost, fans are ready for him.