Gwendoline Christie to play Lucifer in Netflix’s upcoming The Sandman series

Actress Gwendoline Christie is known for playing Brienne of Tarth in HBO’s Game of Thrones. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Netflix has announced the cast for Season 1 of its upcoming series, The Sandman, and Gwendoline Christie will play Lucifer.

Gwendoline Christie is best known for playing Brienne of Tarth in HBO’s Game of Thrones series.

She played Captain Phasma in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi. She also played Anna in the 2018 film, Welcome to Marwen.

Sign up for our Movie newsletter!

Netflix’s The Sandman is based on the DC Comics book series written by Neil Gaiman, with with art by Sam Keith and Mike Dringenberg. The comic book series debuted on DC Comics in 1989.

The series was adapted for TV by Allan Heinberg (Gilmore Girls, Sex and the City, Grey’s Anatomy, The Naked Truth).

Netflix’s Sandman follows Dream (aka Sandman), the Lord of Dreams and one of the seven Endless, who was held captive in 1916.

After he escapes from captivity in 2021, he tries to regain his Kingdom of The Dreaming.

Read More Netflix’s The Sandman cast has been released

Fans react to the news of Christie’s casting as Lucifer

Fans have been expressing delight over the casting of Christie as Lucifer.

Stop right there — you had me at “Gwendoline Christie is Lucifer.” pic.twitter.com/D8NUqYI6cz — Neil (@rejects) January 28, 2021

Gwendoline Christie truly is a muse🖤 pic.twitter.com/tOpRSKjcLj — 🕯🍂Ülfi🍂🕯 (@ulfrbarni) January 28, 2021

I for one will not be entertaining slander because Gwendoline thee Tall Goddess was cast as Lucifer for the Sandman series. Yes, Tom Ellis is also Lucifer on Netflix. But he said he’s done. We respect. And tbh a female Lucifer played by Gwendoline Christie? Sign me the fuck up. pic.twitter.com/PnGu8FJr9i — Destiny @sundance (on this lil’ macbook) (@DestinyDreadful) January 28, 2021

The Sandman cast

Gwendoline Christie co-stars as Lucifer, alongside Tom Sturridge as Dream or Morpheus.

Other members of the cast include Charles Dance as Roderick Burgess, Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne, Boyd Holbrook as The Corinthian, Asim Chaudhry as Abel, and Sanjeev Bhaskar as Cain.

The upcoming series, produced by DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. Television, is executive produced by Heinberg, Gaiman, and David S. Goyer.

For the last 33 years, the Sandman characters have breathed and walked around and talked in my head,” Gaiman said in a statement, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“I’m unbelievably happy that now, finally, they get to step out of my head and into reality. I can’t wait until the people out there get to see what we’ve been seeing as Dream and the rest of them take flesh, and the flesh belongs to some of the finest actors out there.”

“I’m so grateful to the actors and to all of The Sandman collaborators — Netflix, Warner Bros., DC, to Allan Heinberg and David Goyer, and the legions of crafters and geniuses on the show — for making the wildest of all my dreams into reality,” he added.

The Sandman release date

Netflix has not announced the release date for The Sandman.

Netflix officially announced the series in July 2019. It was originally scheduled to start production in April-May 2020, but it was delayed due to COVID-19.

Filming eventually began in October.