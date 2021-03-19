For Autumn: Justice League’s touching tribute explained

‘For Autumn’ – Zack Snyder directing Justice League. Pic credit: Warner Bros.

“For Autumn” was the last line in Justice League, written on the screen in a loving tribute as the end credits began.

This was not only a loving tribute by Zack Snyder, but it was also something that influenced both the 2017 Justice League movie and Zack Snyder’s Justice League version.

Here is what you need to know about the “For Autumn” tribute at the end of Justice League.

‘For Autumn’ in Justice League was for Zack Snyder’s daughter

Autumn Snyder was the daughter of Zack Snyder and his wife, producer Deborah Snyder.

While Zack was making Justice League in 2017, his daughter Autumn died by suicide at the age of 20.

Snyder left Justice League after his daughter’s death and Joss Whedon came in and took over. Whedon took the studio’s requests, cut out large portions of Zack’s movie, and changed things to make it less dark and a bit more optimistic.

When the #ReleasetheSnyderCut hashtag began to dominate social media, Warner Bros. eventually gave in and paid to have Snyder recreate the movie in his own vision.

They gave him well over $70 million more and let him make the movie for the HBO Max release that hit this weekend.

In the end, Snyder showed that he dedicated the entire movie to his daughter, Autumn. Snyder also said that Zack Snyder’s Justice League would not have happened if not for his daughter.

The scene in the movie with Cyborg by his mother’s grave means so much more when looking at the movie through Snyder’s eyes.

“She was a writer. She was at Sarah Lawrence to be a writer,” Snyder said in an interview with Vanity Fair. “Her main characters are always in this battle with things from another dimension that no one can see. But it’s a serious war. And that war was happening to her every day. I think so many people are in that battle, and they smile and nod at you.”

The Hallelujah cover was for Zack Snyder’s daughter Autumn

After the words “For Autumn” finish off Justice League, a cover version of the song Hallelujah started by Allison Crowe.

Crowe initially recorded the version of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah in 2005. Fans heard the Cohen version of Hallelujah in the 2017 Justice League.

The reason for the song is that it was Autumn Snyder’s favorite.

“[Zack Snyder] let me know that it was Autumn’s favorite song,” Crowe told Billboard. “This whole project really is a tribute to Autumn, and to the family. It’s so beautiful. I just know that they’ve been through so much—I’m gonna get emotional—and that they are such incredible people. He did let me know how much it means.”

For more information on the warning signs and prevention of suicide, click here. If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

If you live outside the U.S., click here for a list of international hotlines.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is currently streaming on HBO Max.