Flying stormtroopers: Watch as ‘they fly now’ in Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker movie clip

With Star Wars Episode IX less than a month away, many moviegoers are anxiously awaiting the final installment in the Skywalker saga.

There has been plenty of hype for each of the three new trilogy films, with diehard Star Wars fans giving mixed opinions on the previous two installments.

Now, it’ll be time to wrap things up as JJ Abrams comes back to try to do the job. Based on a new clip, they’ve added some new innovations including stormtroopers catching some major air.

Flying stormtroopers appear in new Rise of Skywalker clip

It’s just a thirty-second clip, but it’s enough to get many fans more excited for the grand finale in this latest Star Wars journey. In the new Rise of Skywalker movie scene, viewers first see a stormtrooper looking over a desert scene to report that they’ve located “the fugitives.”

Rey, Finn, Poe, C3PO, and Chewbacca are speeding over the sandy terrain as several speeders with stormtroopers give chase.

Rey and others on board attempt to fire blaster shots back at the stormtroopers chasing them. The enemy troopers soon show off their newest skill, the ability to fly, as stormtroopers launch into the sky from off the back of the speeders.

That brings about the repetitive line, “They can fly” as three different heroes say it to verify what everyone just saw. The clip ends there, but the best guess is the heroes are going to escape from the flying stormtroopers, based on other scenes from the trailers.

It’s also brought about the jokes, as fans on social media are mocking the repetitive line. Some are quickly pointing out that Jango Fett, Boba Fett, and even the Mandalorian have been using this sort of technology way before the stormtroopers.

It’s always possible the stormtroopers finally got the new devices approved under the First Order’s latest budget plan.

“THEY FLY NOW” Um, when haven’t they? Flying Clones/Stormtroopers isn’t anything new… pic.twitter.com/3NDFtHZqNZ — Halopro895 (@halopro895) November 25, 2019

Despite the jokes, if flying stormtroopers are just one of the new details in the upcoming JJ Abrams film, fans might see some more fun surprises as the grand finale plays out. Perhaps a baby Yoda appearance?

The new Star Wars Rise of the Skywalker film arrives in theaters on December 20, 2019.