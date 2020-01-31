Fast & Furious 9 trailer: F9 features a surprise return and a shocking family twist [Video]

Sign up now for your Movie newsletter!

Universal Pictures has released the Fast & Furious 9 trailer. It features a shocking family twist, as well as the surprise return of a fan favorite.

The film is officerly titled F9: The Fast Saga. It continues the legacy of the Fast family that started with Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto and the late Paul Walker as Brian O’Conner in 2001. The latest installment is slated to bring fans the most insane action yet from the films.

There has been quite the buildup to the F9 trailer being released. A concert featuring performances by Cardi B, Wiz Khalifa, Charlie Puth, Ozuna, and Ludacris took place in Miami before the trailer dropped. NBC is even airing the concert at 9/8c on Friday, January 31.

The surprise return of a fan favorite

The Fast franchise features a slew of the same people in each flick. There is the core group of people Dom calls family, as well as the enemies of Dom’s crew.

Fans have come to expect certain people to be part of the film. Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, and Ludacris have become staples in the franchise. Nathalie Emmanuel joined the Fast family in Furious 7. Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron came on board in The Fate of The Furious. All three ladies will return in Fast & Furious 9.

There are two fan-favorite returns in F9. Jordana Brewster returns as Dom’s sister Mia. It was no secret Vin brought Jordana back into the mix. They posted pictures on social media last summer of them on set together.

While Jordana’s return was expected, the return of Sung Kang as Han was a surprise. The character was killed off or allegedly killed off during Furious 7. It is a shocking storyline development that the cast, crew, and studio are keeping under wraps until the film hits theaters on May 22.

Toretto family twist

The plot of F9 involves a shocking Toretto family twist. Dom is trying to live a peaceful life off the grid with Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and his son, Brian. Life as the Toretto family knows it is turned upside down with the arrival of Dom’s younger brother.

Yes, there is a Toretto family member fans never knew about, and he is nothing like Dom. Jakub (John Cena) is the younger brother of Dom. The two men do not get along.

There is no brotherly love between them. Dom and Jakub are enemies, not family. Cipher (Charlize Theron) teams up with Jakub to get revenge on Dom and the crew that he calls family.

Rocket-powered Fieros will help the group tackle Jakub and Cipher. The one-liners, witty banter, and close Fast family bond will also be there to help the Toretto crew come out on top.

The Fast & Furious 9 trailer is giving fans all the action, drama, and close-knit family loyalty that the films have been known for since day one.