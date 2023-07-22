Fantasia Fest 2023 curtain raiser: 10 movies we are excited to watch (Part 2)

Fantasia International Film Festival kicks off this weekend, and we are here with part two of the movies we are excited to watch at this year’s festival.

With so many movies playing at the festival, it’s hard to condense them into a top 10. Nevertheless, we have a finalized list of the five top anticipated films.

Our first five films covered a wide array of concepts, including inventive documentaries, horror movies set in the 70s, and body swap thrillers from Korea.

Our next set of films is just as diverse in variety and originality.

These titles include a “Shin” inspired vision for a classic Japanese superhero, an epic return of filmmakers from Fantasia Fest 2021, and a Nicolas Cage vehicle.

Here are our most anticipated films playing at Fantasia 2023.

5. Shin Kamen Rider

Still image from Shin Kamen Rider. Pic credit: Courtesy of Fantasia

Shin Godzilla and Shin Ultraman were inspired visions of long beloved icons from Japan. Both versions brought fascinating takes on the characters and focused on how Governments and politicians would react in a situation of ginormous wonders roaming the earth. The intriguing approach combines Kaiju action with boardroom diplomacy.

Shin Kamen Rider sees Hideaki Anno return to helm another film in the series. He previously directed Shin Godzilla, and we are excited to see his vision for Kamen Rider.

4. Where the Devil Roams

Still image of Where the Devil Roams. Pic credit: Courtesy of Fantasia

The Adams family burst on the scene in 2021 with their inventive horror flick, Hellbender. We reviewed the coming-of-age horror movie back in 2021 and gave it a solid review despite some third-act nitpicks. The film remains an indie achievement considering it was a family-made film.

Their new outing titled Where the Devil Roams sees the Adams family directing and starring once again in their latest effort, which is described as a film that “traces a family of murderous sideshow performers as it travels around the world on the dying carnival circuit.” If it’s anything like Hellbender, this should be a festival favorite.

3. River

Still image from River. Pic credit: Courtesy of Fantasia

Junta Yamaguchi is another returning filmmaker to Fantasia Fest. In 2021, the filmmaker and writer Makoto Ueda wowed audiences with Beyond the Infinite Two Minutes. The movie was truly inspired and played with time and themes of inevitability.

Here, the creative duo return with River, a high-concept time-loop movie involving an array of characters working through complex dilemmas in their individual loops. Beyond the Infinite Two Minutes showcased Yamaguchi and Ueda’s talent, thus making River one to keep on fest goers radar.

2. Suitable Flesh

Still image from Suitable Flesh. Pic credit: Courtesy of Fantasia

Adapted from H.P. Lovecraft’s story The Thing on the Doorstep, director Joe Lynch takes another stab at filming a body horror extravaganza with Suitable Flesh. The film made an appearance at Tribeca and garnered positive buzz. Needless to say, we are hyped for this.

The film is written by Dennis Paoli, who previously scripted cult classics such as Re-Animator and Body Snatchers. With the addition of Heather Graham and Barbara Crampton, this has all the symptoms of another cult favorite in the making.

1. Sympathy for the Devil

Still from Sympathy for the Devil. Pic credit: Fantasia

Anytime Nicolas Cage makes a festival appearance, it will have our undivided attention. This was true of Mandy, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and it remains valid for Sympathy for the Devil.

The film stars Cage and Joel Kinnaman (Altered Carbon, Robocop) and sees them both in a highway-style thriller with Cage as a man taking a driver for a wild ride at gunpoint. As stated by others, lunatic Nicolas Cage is by far the best Cage.

It’s an exciting year at Fantasia 2023, so be sure and stay tuned for festival coverage at Monsters and Critics.