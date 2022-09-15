Fans rally round Brie Larson after ‘heartbreaking’ response to Captain Marvel question

Brie Larson has faced criticism from some fans over her role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Fans have rallied round Brie Larson after what they said was her “heartbreaking” response to a question about about her role in the MCU.

The actress, who plays Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was asked by a Variety reporter on the red carpet, “How long will you play Captain Marvel for?”

Shrugging as she appeared to stare off into the distance, she replied, “I don’t know. I don’t know… does anybody want me to do it again?” The reporter replied, “Don’t be so modest.”

She then shrugged again, as if she was giving her honest opinion on the question, saying, “I don’t know. I don’t have the answer to that.”

Larson has faced backlash from a vocal subset of Marvel fans over her role as Captain Marvel, but after the apparent hurt she showed in her red carpet response others rallied round her to offer their support.

“This really does break my heart man,” wrote one. “I love captain marvel and i love brie Larson. I hope she knows how many people love her.”

Brie Larson’s MCU response ‘a little heartbreaking’

“NGL this is a little heartbreaking,” another said.

“Watching #BrieLarson say ‘does any1 want me to play captain marvel again’ breaks my heart,” wrote another. “I’ll never forgive the incel bros who doctored & manipulated interviews to gaslit the internet into thinking she was unlikeable. And I hate that it worked and no castmate stood up for her.”

Others followed suit in a similar vein.

The main criticisms levelled against Larson and her role as Carol Danvers seem to center around what some fans describe as her “arrogant” attitude.

She has faced some quite strong abuse, and often the criticism seems unfounded or based on what appears to be just general dislike.

‘It’s only because she’s a woman’

However, many fans believe she has only faced the backlash she has because she is a strong woman cast in a leading role.

“I don’t understand the hate,” one Twitter user wrote in response to the red carpet video. “It was a good movie, I loved her wit and snarkiness, especially when interacting with Fury.

“If this were a dude, everyone would rally behind him, but because she’s a strong female lead, everyone gets their panties in a bunch.”

While many fans have rallied round her, Larson has also faced fresh criticism over her “does anybody want me to do it again?” response in the red carpet video — with some fans describing it as “snarky” and “passive-aggressive” rather than “heartbreaking”.