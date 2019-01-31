Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile release date in theaters: When is it going to/likely to premiere?

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile is a new movie based on Ted Bundy’s life. Pic credit: Sundance Institute /COTA Films

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile is a brand new movie that tells the story surrounding the killing spree of Ted Bundy’s — a serial killer who haunted America for years.

The story is told mostly from the perspective of his girlfriend, Elizabeth Kloepfer, who refused to believe that the man she loved was a serial killer.

But when can we expect to see the movie for ourselves?

The movie just premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on January 26, which is why the movie is getting so much press right now. However, the film has yet to receive a worldwide release date.

At present time, the movie simply has the release date of 2019.

However, since the movie has already premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, it is hopeful that a distributor will pick it up for a U.S. release soon. Until the film finds a major distributor, though, there will be no U.S. release date revealed.

The movie premiered just five days after a Netflix special was released, called Conversations With A Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes. The movie and the special came out 30 years following his execution. He was executed on January 24, 1989.

Interestingly, the projects and the recognition of Ted Bundy as one of America’s most notorious serial killers is sparking debates about Ted’s portrayal. There have been reports about how viewers aren’t focusing on the victims and the crimes, but more about Ted’s attractiveness.

Zac Efron, who plays Ted Bundy in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, talked about why he chose to take on this role, explaining that the story is intriguing because it is told from a different perspective. He could have a point — Cosmopolitan revealed that this new Ted Bundy movie isn’t what you think it is.

Extremely Wicket, Shockingly Evil, and Vile has yet to get a release date other than simply 2019 at the time of this writing.