Eric Andre’s Bad Trip coming to Netflix: Synopsis, release date, cast

Eric Andre and Lil Rel Howery in Bad Trip. Pic credit: Netflix

Arriving soon on Netflix will be Bad Trip, a comedy movie written by and starring the well-known comedian Eric Andre. This “hidden camera” flick is destined to contain some solid laughs and ridiculous plotlines.

What is Bad Trip about?

Bad Trip was originally slated to premiere at a film festival last year but found itself delayed indefinitely by the coronavirus pandemic. Netflix stepped in and purchased the distribution rights to the movie, and it will now premiere on the streaming platform in March.

In its synopsis, Netflix describes the movie as a hidden camera comedy that follows a tight-knit duo as “they go on a cross-country road trip full of hilarious, inventive pranks, pulling its real-life audience into the mayhem.”

Sign up for our Movie newsletter!

Who is involved?

This comedy movie puts comedians Eric Andre and Lil Rel Howery at the forefront. Andre is best known for being the host of his sketch comedy show, appropriately named, the Eric Andre Show. Additionally, he played a reoccurring character in Don’t Trust the B—h in Apartment 23.

Actor and comedian Howery has starred in movies Get Out, Tag and Judas, and the Black Messiah. He also played the lead character in The Carmichael Show and briefly appeared in the series Insecure.

Also starring in Bad Trip is Tiffany Haddish (Girl’s Trip, The Carmichael Show) and Michaela Conlin (Bones).

Bad Trip is directed by Kitao Sakurai who is a director, writer and producer for the Eric Andre Show. The movie was created in collaboration between Sakurai and Andre, along with Dan Curry — another contributor to the Eric Andre Show.

Read More Netflix’s On My Block renewed for fourth and final season

Release Date

The movie Bad Trip is scheduled to be released on March 26. Andre shared the news himself, tweeting a promotional clip from the movie with the caption, “Karen does not approve. Bad Trip hits @netflix March 26th!”

Karen does not approve. BAD TRIP hits @netflix March 26th! pic.twitter.com/hYxuM28md9 — Eric Andre (@ericandre) February 19, 2021

Followers of the comedian are lightheartedly poking fun at the movie finally getting an official release date, after almost a year of unprecedented delays.

One tagged Andre in a tweet saying, “@ericandre when he found out Bad Trip was finally coming out…” along with a gif saying “it’s been 84 years.”

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

@ericandre when he found out bad trip was finally coming out 😂 https://t.co/029pOBjh3h pic.twitter.com/UzqwMhjKvc — Danny Thill (@thill_danny) February 19, 2021

Regardless, this isn’t a movie that comedy-lovers should want to miss. Those who have managed to see Bad Trip have reported that it’s full of hilarity and offers some of the “hardest laughs.”

Bad Trip arrives on Netflix on March 26.